Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke Has ‘Mixed’ Feelings About Robin’s Possible Romance With Vickie — Here’s Why

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It may be comforting that the Stranger Things’ kids can find new love among the horror of Hawkins, Ind., but there’s one major reason why actress Maya Hawke has “mixed” feelings about a potential Robin/Vickie romance in the show’s fifth and final season.
In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Hawke stressed the importance of her character’s friendship with Steve (Joe Keery) and expressed concerns that a possible relationship for Robin could cut time with her pal short in the show’s upcoming swan song.
“It’s a great thing, [but] I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence,” she said. “That friendship with Steve is so special and friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”
At the end of Season 4, we saw Robin and Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) making PB&J sandwiches together to feed the displaced Hawkins residents following Vecna’s rampage. While Vickie hasn’t broached the topic of her sexuality thus far, she did break up with her boyfriend and continues to get flustered around Robin, leaving potential for sparks to fly next season.
But fans will have to brace themselves for a lengthy wait for Robin’s love life update. Production for Stranger Things Season 5 has been delayed due to the writers strike. Series creators the Duffer Brothers showcased their support for the strike in a recent tweet using the hashtag #wgastrong.
“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the Duffer Brothers shared. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”
Would you like to see Robin and Vickie make things official or does Hawke have a point? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Agreed.
And can the writers strike be resolved asap. Please. These kids are not getting any younger.
So, the centre of the existence of both LGBT+ characters in Stranger Things are not supposed to be relationships, even though the vast majority of the straight characters have been in romantic relationships; instead, the centre of her existence should be her bond to the straight male character. Even though Hopper and Eleven’s bond is a main through-line, it did not preclude from Harper and Joyce developing a romance. In fact, Joyce, Hopper, Mike, Will, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Nancy, Jonathan, Karen, Max, Steve, Billy, all have been in significant romantic relationships, some of them, with more than one person. But, when it comes to Will and Robbie, they don’t “need” them or it’s “unrealistic”.
Hard agree. Robin’s story has been basically taken over by The Steve Show since season 3. Like at the end of season 4 is Steve at all concerned about Max being in a coma or Dustin being sad or even sad himself about Max or Eddie? Nope, just has to peep on some lesbians. Also if romance and romantic relationships aren’t going to be the focus, why dredge up the Steve/Nancy/Jonathan love triangle again? Notice how Joe Keery isn’t concerned about Steve’s thing for Nancy taking away from friendship time.
I think that Robin (and also Will) have pined long enough in silence and deserve a bit of romantic payoff in the last season. However, I also get Maya’s point that it isn’t more important than the key relationships already built up by the show. However, as you point out, the Duffers have amply proven that they have the ability to balance a romance with other meaningful character relationships.
She enjoys working with a guy with whom she has a lot of great on-screen chemistry. Why shouldn’t she want to do more of that going forward? I can see the concern of introducing a new element that would take away from what she enjoys doing, but it all comes down to the execution of the story.
As for Will… there is so much more to unpack with that character. I really hope his big moments of the season don’t revolve around his sexuality, because he’s really not a sexual character. He is a stunted, traumatized, severely damaged kid. The love of his life thus far is a friend group that is quickly outgrowing him, because he (much like the Upside Down) is stuck in 1983. I think that putting any label or focus on Will’s sexuality at this point (despite the actor’s comments) is a mistake, because there is a chunk of that character missing, and it doesn’t need to be filled in with some other character.
My objection to Vickie was that she was written exactly like Robin. At least give her a girlfriend with her own personality.