Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke Has ‘Mixed’ Feelings About Robin’s Possible Romance With Vickie — Here’s Why

It may be comforting that the Stranger Things’ kids can find new love among the horror of Hawkins, Ind., but there’s one major reason why actress Maya Hawke has “mixed” feelings about a potential Robin/Vickie romance in the show’s fifth and final season.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Hawke stressed the importance of her character’s friendship with Steve (Joe Keery) and expressed concerns that a possible relationship for Robin could cut time with her pal short in the show’s upcoming swan song.

“It’s a great thing, [but] I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence,” she said. “That friendship with Steve is so special and friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

At the end of Season 4, we saw Robin and Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) making PB&J sandwiches together to feed the displaced Hawkins residents following Vecna’s rampage. While Vickie hasn’t broached the topic of her sexuality thus far, she did break up with her boyfriend and continues to get flustered around Robin, leaving potential for sparks to fly next season.

But fans will have to brace themselves for a lengthy wait for Robin’s love life update. Production for Stranger Things Season 5 has been delayed due to the writers strike. Series creators the Duffer Brothers showcased their support for the strike in a recent tweet using the hashtag #wgastrong.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the Duffer Brothers shared. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Would you like to see Robin and Vickie make things official or does Hawke have a point? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.