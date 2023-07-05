ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Hints at More Layoffs: ‘I Could Be Next’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has responded to the laying off of more than a dozen of ESPN’s on-air personalities, and fears that more layoffs could very well be in the works. The staffers were all dropped by the network at the end of June as part of an overall cost-cutting measure at the network.
“ESPN laid off about 20 members of its on-air talent… friends of mine, actually, definitely respected colleagues who’d done a phenomenal job and deserved better,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “It’s not Disney or ESPN that they deserved better from, they deserved better than the times we’re living in.”
The First Take co-host made mention of Jalen Rose, in particular, saying that he had been doing an “outstanding job for us covering the NBA for years.”
“Got a lot of love for that brother,” said Smith. “A lot of the great work he’s done over the years, what he’s represented for the company… I’m going to miss him. Jalen Rose has always been good to me and I loved working with him on NBA Countdown. He is a brilliant basketball mind, he is somebody that worked his ass off all the time. There was never an assignment he backed away from, there was never a time he didn’t want to work.”
Smith also predicted that these would not be the only layoffs at the cabler.
“If we’re going to be real about it, let’s deal with reality,” he said. “This ain’t the end, more is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next.”
In addition to Rose, the other ESPN personalities that were let go include Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Matt Hasselbeck, Chris Chelios, Steve Young, Rob Ninkovich, Neil Everett, Ashley Brewer, Joon Lee, LaPhonso Ellis, Todd McShay and Jason Fitz.
Oh, please!!!! There is NO way that ESPN would let their “star player” go. After all, they need a screamer. Such a narcissist!!!
Stephen Smith is bad for journalism and exemplifies a lot of what’s wrong in society today. We’d be better off without his fake outrage and needlessly combative style.
That would be the greatest news ever!!!
No more Screamin A. Smith on ESPN.
Hopefully he can take some of his loser friends with him like Kendrick Perkins, who is a racist moron that sounds like he has brain damage.
Glad Jalen Rose was fired last week – he is also a racist.
Lol, you are such a lil cry baby, wahhh, the big mean Black guys are wacist, goo goo gagah, wahh wahh wahh.
So you are ok with black people being racist towards white people?
Stop making up stories, James. There’s no such thing as anti-White racism.
What?
I guarantee that if I was to check yòur posting history it would be full of actual racist stuff, not this crybaby constantly want to be a victim while being a perpetrator super whiny bs you are crying about right now. Just go find someone to change your diaper and get you a fresh pacifier and dream about plotting another insurection and have a great day.
What did Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Jalen Rose say that was racist? Please provide the exact statements that each of them has made.
They let go top performing analyst that were not political and kept less talented ones who are. This was one of the worst days at ESPN letting go of so many of your best most talented analyst in high profile sports like college football the NBA and NFL will surly backfire on them. Also to destroy ESPN radio in one day like this by firing 5 national host in one day is the day ESPN radio died
Exactly and they let go of geno who outside of the pick em segments geno had the best segments but geno will be hired by either fox sports or nbc and when espn opted not to renew Tom fox and peacock hired him and he won a sports Emmy for all madden and nominated for woo
On the plus side… maybe more Brick on GH?
Haha – came here to see if anyone else mentioned his side hustle on GH. Sonny might need him after he learns the truth about Nina and the SEC…
Came here to say exactly this!!!
Hi Stephen I agree with everything you said about Jalen rose Jalen is just a class act plain and simple, but stephen watch how you complain about the lay-offs Because I don’t want you to be next you are a treasure at ESPN I just love how you do your thing over there.Stay strong my brother Sabrina MOORE
The A is for AWFUL.
Don’t get my hopes up with comments like you could be next Steven A. I can only wish you and your pompous over-the-top pontificating were in jeopardy. Spare us your bombastic announcements to atone for your lack of stature.
Descend from your perilous perch atop your proclamation podium and scamper back to your natural environment in Possum Forge.
God, I hope so. What a race-baiting, Cowboys-hating bore.
I like how it’s referred to as a mass exodus, like somehow the people who were fired wanted to leave…it was a mass layoff…primarily to save money probably to pay the salary of the bloviated gasbag that is stephen a smith who is an embarrassment to anyone who looks at sports with a critical rational eye and is not pandering and making nonsense conflicts to try and seem important while using words they obviously don’t know the meaning of constantly to seem more intelligent than they actually are.
Man I hope so. So tired of him.
Well, maybe these cuts won’t be so bad after all
If Smith is shown the door, take Bayless with you!
They work for different companies so I doubt your dumb wish will come true
Welcome to my in inbox be free to let’s me know what you think or need
Says the racist, come on, Mad Dog Russo has been yelling for 30+ years so please hold your privilege
Steven A. goes, I go……mic drop