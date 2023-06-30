ESPN Cutting an Estimated 20 On-Air Personalities: Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy and More — See Updated List

Approximately 20 on-air personalities are being dropped by ESPN as part of an overall cost-cutting measure at the network.

NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, who became one of ESPN Radio’s top morning show personalities; Johnson’s former co-host Max Kellerman; basketball coach-turned-analyst Jeff Van Gundy; and NBA star Jalen Rose, who went on to become a commentator for the network, have all been let go, our sister site Deadline reports.

They join NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich, NHL analyst Chris Chelios and SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, whose exits were reported earlier this week.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” the Disney-owned sports network said in a statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Additional cuts are expected to be announced.

