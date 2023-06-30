ESPN Cutting an Estimated 20 On-Air Personalities: Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy and More — See Updated List

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Approximately 20 on-air personalities are being dropped by ESPN as part of an overall cost-cutting measure at the network.
NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, who became one of ESPN Radio’s top morning show personalities; Johnson’s former co-host Max Kellerman; basketball coach-turned-analyst Jeff Van Gundy; and NBA star Jalen Rose, who went on to become a commentator for the network, have all been let go, our sister site Deadline reports.
They join NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich, NHL analyst Chris Chelios and SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, whose exits were reported earlier this week.
“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” the Disney-owned sports network said in a statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”
Additional cuts are expected to be announced.
Will you miss these ESPN personalities on your TV? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Definitely not sorry to see Van Gundy go. Now if only they’d let Jackson go too!
IMO they won’t be missed.
I’ll miss Max Kellerman!
All ESPN has on most of the time during weekdays, is talk, talk, and more talk. A complete waste of time. I fail to understand how they have any viewership at all.
I mean. There aren’t typically sports, and mid weekday baseball doesn’t draw any views. What are they supposed to have on? Just a commercial until some live sporting event comes back on?
They ought to be able to come up with something other than never ending talk shows, and reruns of talk shows. In some cases, the same old topics over and over again. Too repetitive.
As boring as baseball can be at times, I would rather watch that. They could also air college sports that don’t get enough exposure. They could also air sports movies. There are plenty of alternatives.
It’s too bad about Chelios. At least he knew what he was talking about. ESPN and TNT have horrible on air hockey, at least he knew what he was talking about.
I can’t figure out what you are saying. Are you saying that Chelios knew what he was talking about?
I’m not familiar with all of these people but the ones I do know I didn’t really like so it’s no big lose to me.
Unfortunately, however, I think this is just a sign of things to come. ESPN is in trouble. A lot of TV is in trouble. The giant money pits that are streaming services are not helping matters.
Pretty sure it’s NHL Analyst Chris Chelios, not Chelio. I know you guys are American and thus have a limited knowledge of hockey but he’s a Hall of Famer and one of the best U.S. born players of all-time.
Jalen Rose was supposed to be on Get Up this morning but they said he was having audio issue
Sage steele sues espn but still has her job lol, shes the worst!
YES!!!! Why
It happens. Won’t miss van gundy at all though.
NO
Jeff got a bad deal
I can’t believe you would think about getting rid of Jeff Van Gondy
So Molly Qerim annoyance is still tolerated? Malika Andrews? Mina Kines?
Interesting that you have a problem with three women of color.