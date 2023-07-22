Surprise! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops Lower Decks Crossover Early — Plus, Get Sneak Peek at Musical Episode

Good news, Trekkies: That bonkers Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover with the animated series Lower Decks is beaming your way much sooner than you think.

Paramount+ announced Saturday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the anticipated crossover episode will be available to stream this evening at 7/6c on Paramount+ — five days ahead of its previously planned July 27 release date.

Additionally, the streamer revealed that a musical episode of Strange New Worlds is on the way. The hour, titled “Subspace Rhapsody,” will air on Thursday, Aug. 3. Catch a sneak peek in the above video.

The Lower Decks crossover early drop means that the remaining Season 2 episodes of Strange New Worlds will also be bumped up on the schedule. Episode 8 is now set for Thursday, July 27; followed by Episode 9 — the musical episode — on Thursday, Aug. 3; and Episode 10, the Season 2 finale, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The crossover episode will include both live-action and animation when Lower Decks’ Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) drop by the Enterprise.

It’s hard to imagine the circumstances that bring the Enterprise crew together with the typically two-dimensional Cerritos ensigns, but Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers promises that this baffling concept will make sense when fans see the episode.

“This is a classic Star Trek episode,” he previously told TVLine. “You will watch this and feel like, ‘Oh, I completely understand, because it’s Star Trek, exactly why this makes sense.’ Everything will make sense.”

Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman added, “And I will say the words that are very familiar to all Star Trek fans: ancient artifact.”

Are you ready for this Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks crossover? Looking forward to the musical episode? Share your thoughts and predictions below!