Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death: New Details Emerge

Sinéad O’Connor‘s death did not take place under suspicious circumstances, London police said in a statement Thursday.

Metropolitan police said they responded to a report Wednesday of an unresponsive woman in a London home. When they arrived, the Grammy-winning singer and musician, 56, was dead and could not be revived, per CNN.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the singer’s family said in a statement released Wednesday, adding that they were “devastated” and requesting privacy “at this difficult time.”

An official autopsy will determine O’Connor’s cause of death, TMZ reports.

The Irish singer and musician’s 40-year career included the release of 10 studio albums; her last, titled I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, came out in 2014. In early July, she announced via Facebook that she planned to release an album in 2024 and go on a global tour in the year that followed.

The eight-time Grammy nominee won Best Alternative Music Performance in 1991 for her international breakthrough album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. Additionally, she won three MTV Video Music Awards for “Nothing Compares 2 U.” That track reached No. 1 in several countries and remained at the top of the charts in Ireland for 11 weeks. The Billboard Music Awards named it the No. 1 world single of 1990.

Her most controversial American TV moment came in 1993, when she ripped up a photo of the Pope while performing Bob Marley’s “War” on Saturday Night Live as a form of protest against sexual abuse within the Catholic church. (Watch the performance here.) More recently, she recorded the version of “Skye Boat Song” currently used as Outlander‘s Season 7 theme song.

O’Connor spoke frequently about her mental health issues, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis that was later contested, and at least two reported suicide attempts.