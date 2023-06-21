SNL Vet Seth Meyers Takes Himself Out of the Running to Succeed Lorne Michaels

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Whenever Saturday Night Live creator and big boss Lorne Michaels decides to step down from NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy series, one of his likeliest successors says he has no interest in the job.
Buzz about who would follow Michaels started in earnest in 2021, when he floated the idea of leaving SNL after its 50th season, which would premiere in 2024.
“I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said to CBS Morning‘s Gayle King at the time. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”
In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, SNL vet Seth Meyers says he is “flattered” that people consider him capable of running the Saturday night standby, and “to hear my name in this conversation is another thing that’s so lovely and flattering.” However, “With that said, it is not a job for me.”
Meyers currently hosts NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. He was one of SNL‘s Not Ready for Primetime Players from 2001 until 2014, serving as head writer and Weekend Update co-anchor for roughly half of that time.
“I really think everybody underestimates the idea that Lorne Michaels might just be irreplaceable,” he goes on to say. “The people who love that show the most, don’t agree with every choice Lorne’s made, but there is a consistency to the taste and tone of that show that I don’t think another person could replicate. I also think every hosts walks in that place and trusts him because he’s an icon and if you take over for an icon, you don’t get to be an icon.”
As Higgins from Ted Lasso would say.
“Don’t flip out till you find out”. This will be a story when LM actually announces retirement.
Seth Meyers is not funny.
He’s a white guy trying to be cool.
😒😒😒
The only worthy candidates to succeed Lorne:
1. Paula Pell
2. Tim Robinson
3. Mike O’Brien
I don’t know who either of the latter 2 are, & I disagree about the one who I do know!
It needs to be someone who both understands comedy (and how it’s changed over time) and is a show-business impresario. Personally, I don’t think “SNL” can continue in its current form once Michaels retires. No one has made a show like it (that’s lasted more than a few years) in decades. And even with Michaels at the helm, “SNL” has often seemed at risk of devolving into mediocrity or worse, although it always seems to come back. I think the next program in that time slot will need to take a different approach, based on who ends up being involved.
When the day comes that Lorne Michaels steps down, they might do well to let SNL end with his tenure. Don’t try to replace him. Don’t try to replicate him. If NBC wants a live Saturday-night sketch show, hire a new showrunner and call the show something else. Whoever replaces Lorne Michaels on Saturday nights will have impossible shoes to fill regardless, so they should at least take a little of the pressure off and essentially “create” a new show.
They should just replace it with an hour long episode of Weekend Update.
Honestly, I feel like SNL may evolve into something like that down the road.
– Topical Cold Open
– One Sketch
– 30 Minute Weekend Update w/ various characters
– Musical Guest
– Final Sketch
Those who realy follow SNL know that Kenan Thompson should be the one next in line
I would have suggested Tina Fey
Tina Fey is the perfect choice. I have no doubt she can handle something like that.
I’ve been saying that for years. After the disastrous casting choices I felt he made for the 2013-14 season, I thought it was time for him to hand the show off to someone more in touch with today’s comedy culture. I think Tina has more of a grasp of how SNL will fit for today. Either way, new blood is needed at the top!
I fully expect the job to go to Colin Jost.
He’d probably be one of the best choices for it, but I’m glad he doesn’t want it, I’d much rather him make whatever else he wants to make instead.
I do agree with others that TIna Fey is also one of the best choices for it.
Tina Faye