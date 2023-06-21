SNL Vet Seth Meyers Takes Himself Out of the Running to Succeed Lorne Michaels

Whenever Saturday Night Live creator and big boss Lorne Michaels decides to step down from NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy series, one of his likeliest successors says he has no interest in the job.

Buzz about who would follow Michaels started in earnest in 2021, when he floated the idea of leaving SNL after its 50th season, which would premiere in 2024.

“I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said to CBS Morning‘s Gayle King at the time. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”

In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, SNL vet Seth Meyers says he is “flattered” that people consider him capable of running the Saturday night standby, and “to hear my name in this conversation is another thing that’s so lovely and flattering.” However, “With that said, it is not a job for me.”

Meyers currently hosts NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. He was one of SNL‘s Not Ready for Primetime Players from 2001 until 2014, serving as head writer and Weekend Update co-anchor for roughly half of that time.

“I really think everybody underestimates the idea that Lorne Michaels might just be irreplaceable,” he goes on to say. “The people who love that show the most, don’t agree with every choice Lorne’s made, but there is a consistency to the taste and tone of that show that I don’t think another person could replicate. I also think every hosts walks in that place and trusts him because he’s an icon and if you take over for an icon, you don’t get to be an icon.”

