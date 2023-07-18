Bob Hearts Abishola’s Gina Yashere Expertly Lays Out Why WGA and SAG Are on Strike in Fiery Rant — Watch

Bob Hearts Abishola star and co-creator Gina Yashere is fed up with the naysayers.

The writer and actress, who is currently on tour for her stand-up comedy show “The Woman King of Comedy,” responded to questions about why the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are striking with a fiery Instagram video rant posted on Monday.

“You have to earn over $26,000 as an actor. That sounds doable, right? Eighty-seven percent of actors working in this industry in America do not earn enough to qualify for healthcare. The Meryl Streeps and the Tom Cruises are point zero two percent of all actors working in this industry today,” she claimed in the video. “As a writer in this industry, you have to earn $40,000 a year to qualify for healthcare. Ninety-two percent of writers do not earn $40,000; therefore, they do not get health care.”

The WGA authorized a strike on May 1 after negotiations stalled with the AMPTP, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios executives. SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 13, after the AMPTP also failed to reach a deal with the actors guild.

The Bob Hearts Abishola executive producer, who also plays Kemi on the CBS series, noted that for those “who are more fortunate and have been able to make a decent living in this industry, it’s up to us to stand up for those of us that aren’t.”

Revealing that she once received a residual check for 37 cents from a streamer, the comedian also warned that diverse voices (such as women, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community) would be lost if WGA and SAG-AFTRA lost this “battle.” “We’ll be right back out that door because the only people that will be able to afford to be in this industry will be white tech bros and trust fund babies,” she cautioned.

Yashere then took aim at studio executives who’ve criticized the strike. (Our sister site Deadline reported that an anonymous executive studio claimed their endgame was to wait out the strike until union members lost their homes. Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger publicly bemoaned writers and actors on strike as not being realistic.)

“These studios would have you guys believing that we’re being greedy and unrealistic. What’s greedy and unrealistic is six people earning $700 million between them having created nothing and everybody else in the industry struggling to pay their rent,” she fired back.

“And those heartless executives who let slip that they’re going to string this strike along until we start losing our houses and apartments: Actors and writers have been struggling for the longest… They’ve been working in bars and [at] Target and driving Ubers because they’ve been unable to make a living wage from the vocation that they chose because of your corporate greed. So if you think that actors and writers are going to buckle at the first sign of difficulty because it’s the first we’ve ever encountered, ooh, you’re in for a big f—king surprise.”

Watch Yashere’s full rant below.