Sterling K. Brown Mourns This Is Us Dad Ron Cephas Jones: ‘The World Is a Little Less Bright’ 

Sterling K. Brown is paying tribute to his former This Is Us costar Ron Cephas Jones following the news of his death on Saturday.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Jones played William Hill, Brown’s on-screen biological father, in all six seasons of the NBC drama series. After reuniting with his adopted son, Jones’ character ultimately passed away from stomach cancer. Jones faced his own health challenges and in a statement confirming the news of his passing to People, a representative for the actor attributed his death to a “long-standing pulmonary issue.”

Brown’s on-screen daughter, Lyric Ross, is also mourning the loss of her This Is Us costar. “We’ve only shared very few words since first meeting,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “But in that time, the impact you’ve had on me is nothing short of greatness. I thank you for letting God speak through you and I thank God for gracing me and the rest of the world with your powerful yet peaceful light. Rest in Heaven.”

Jones’ other notable roles include Congressman Leon Kilbride in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Ron in Better Things, Professor Roger Dashmiel in Lisey’s Story, Dr. Hyde in Looking for Alaska, Bobby Fish in Luke Cage, Winston Kipling in The Get Down and Romero in Mr. Robot. He also appeared in The Blacklist, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and NYPD Blue, among others. He most recently starred in all three seasons of Apple TV+’s true-crime drama, Truth Be Told, opposite Octavia Spencer.

Spencer also took to Instagram to remember her former costar, calling Jones an “incredibly talented actor and most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being.”

Jones’ film credits include Half Nelson, Across the Universe and the TV movie, A Raisin in the Sun, to name a few.

He is survived by his daughter, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.