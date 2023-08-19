Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66 — This Is Us Creator Pays Tribute to ‘The Best of the Best’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ron Cephas Jones, the actor best known for playing William Hill in This Is Us, has died. He was 66 years old.
A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People on Saturday and attributed Jones’ death to a “long-standing pulmonary issue.”
Jones appeared in all six seasons of This Is Us. He won two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2018 and 2020 for his work portraying Randall Pearson’s biological father in the NBC drama. The series ran between 2016 and 2022 and followed the Pearson triplets, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), and their parents Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), as they tackled emotional struggles together.
This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to X (fka Twitter) to eulogize the actor writing, “A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect.”
He continued in a subsequent post: “I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us.”
Jones’ other notable roles include Congressman Leon Kilbride in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Ron in Better Things, Professor Roger Dashmiel in Lisey’s Story, Dr. Hyde in Looking for Alaska, Bobby Fish in Luke Cage, Winston Kipling in The Get Down and Romero in Mr. Robot. He also appeared in The Blacklist, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and NYPD Blue, among others. He most recently starred in all three seasons of Apple TV+’s true-crime drama, Truth Be Told, opposite Octavia Spencer.
His film credits include Half Nelson, Across the Universe and the TV movie, A Raisin in the Sun, to name a few.
He is survived by his daughter, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.
So sad.
He played so many different roles on so many shows the last 5 years.
I just looked and unfortunately Truth Be Told was cancelled after the third season. A final 4th season could have worked as a tribute to him.
I am totally heartbroken. Loved his character on This is Us. My condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏
I’m saddened to read that, truly. I didn’t know him for long, but at some point between 2015 and 2018 I realized he had been in about 5 shows I watched during that year or couple of years, all in stellar performances. So he really made an impression on me during that time. May Ron rest in peace.
I thought he was great in “This Is Us”, playing the biological father of Randall Pearson. He certainly deserved all those
awards. Sad, that he is gone so soon.
RIP RON CEPHAS JONES. Condolences
to his family.
Oh no… poor Jasmine (and the rest of the family). I didn’t realize how much of a body of work Ron Cephas Jones had left behind. RIP, and thank you, good sir.
Truly talented. Made me cry more than once on the strength of his performances. 66 is still young. Sad. My condolences to family and friends.
RIP Ron Cephas! Such a talented and brilliant actor. He was one of those incredible character actors where you got excited every time he showed up on screen because you knew he could make even the smallest role seem special. You will be missed!
Oh no, horrible news. I really loved him in This Is Us. I cried when his character passed away, though he remained on the show through flashbacks. Every performance of his was stellar; he really made you hang onto every word when he was on screen. Devastating loss. May he rest in peace.
I still remember one of his final quotes from the penultimate episode: “if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening … the end is not sad … it’s just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing.”