Magnum P.I.’s Perdita Weeks: ‘It’s Time for Us to Ride Off Into the Sunset’ Following NBC Cancellation

Perdita Weeks says that it is time for Magnum P.I. to ride off into one of the gorgeous sunsets that the island drama knows all too well.
The morning after news broke that NBC would not be renewing the onetime-CBS series for additional seasons, Weeks shared on Instagram — accompanied by a BTS pic of her and scene partner Jay Hernandez, in front of a sunset — “After one hell of an encore it’s time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset.
“Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun,” she added. “Mahalo nui loa ❤️”. (“Thank you so very much.)
Hernandez himself has yet to emerge from a social media hiatus to offer his thoughts on the show’s latest cancellation; other cast members’ reactions can be found here.
As reported late Friday, NBC — which stepped up one year ago to save Magnum after its CBS run got cut short after four seasons — opted not to order additional episodes beyond the second, 10-episode half of Season 5 (premiere date TBD), given that cast options expire June 30 and no end to the Hollywood writers’ strike is in sight.
Season 5A of Magnum, which aired on Sundays after Dateline reruns, averaged just shy of 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down sharply from Season 4 on CBS (7.3 mil/0.7), which was very comfortably hammocked on Friday nights between S.W.A.T. and the well-watched Blue Bloods.
Out of the 11 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, Magnum ranked eighth in total audience (outdrawing only La Brea, Quantum Leap and the final season of The Blacklist), and tied The Blacklist for last in the demo.Watch scoop on Magnum P.I.‘s very final episodes, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
Sad to see Magnum go.
It was never given the proper spot to succeed on NBC.
Sunday nights at 10 PM. Really.
It was one of the few programs on TV that worth tuning into every week.
The executives that run these studios need to take a hard look at the crap their putting on the screen these days.
Current TV programs are basically unwatchable.
What is wrong with these people everytime they have good show that’s worth watching, they go and cancel it. There is so much crap on TV these days it’s hard to find anything good. I loved the relationship and friendship these characters had with each other instead of backstabbing and arguing every two minutes. Getting so aggravated with TV these days. I know it’s just me but that’s how I feel.
So disappointed NBC by your decision to cancel magnum pi.
This is ridiculous canceling Magnum it’s one of your best programs and you renewed it why cancel it again you cancel all these good programs and keep all this variety and game show stuff on which is ridiculous! Same goes for the cancellation of The blacklist so well written so well acted! Soon there’ll be nothing on NBC I want to watch definitely not any variety game shows or competitions. Your audience doesn’t just consist of 18 to 49 year olds I don’t know what you people are thinking but the 18-year-olds aren’t watching TV they’re streaming or on their social media stuff try surveying the people over 50 that do watch these programs. Your surveys are unrealistic.
Come on its a great show
Beautiful scenery.
Much better the all junky shows NBC has on !
All the inclusion, brotherhood,loyalty and respect for the military,family and character.
No politics,drugs, cheating or hate.
That’s what happened! Shame on NBC.
I’m am sad to see that Magnum P.I. is ending. I have watched it from the very beginning.
Very bummed to hear that Magnum PI will not be returning!!!!! One of the best shows on TV. NBC what are you thinking!!!!!!!!
So for the sake of which storyline exactly they killed Childs off? When everyone knew deep in their hearts this was basically the end of the show especially with then looming strike? Everyone was hopeful myself included but given how much time they took announcing the dates for 5b and the fact that they didn’t renew it right away it was kinda a given. Yes, I am still pissed about Childs, the most unnecessary plot twist ever.
I mostly enjoyed the first four seasons, but the ‘reboot’ on NBC was just bad! The pairing up of Magnum & Juliet changed the whole dynamic of the show. The first seasons weren’t perfect (Rick is such a dope) but it was entertaining. And Hernandez is so easy on the eyes.