Magnum P.I.’s Perdita Weeks: ‘It’s Time for Us to Ride Off Into the Sunset’ Following NBC Cancellation

Perdita Weeks says that it is time for Magnum P.I. to ride off into one of the gorgeous sunsets that the island drama knows all too well.

The morning after news broke that NBC would not be renewing the onetime-CBS series for additional seasons, Weeks shared on Instagram — accompanied by a BTS pic of her and scene partner Jay Hernandez, in front of a sunset — “After one hell of an encore it’s time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset.

“Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun,” she added. “Mahalo nui loa ❤️”. (“Thank you so very much.)

Hernandez himself has yet to emerge from a social media hiatus to offer his thoughts on the show’s latest cancellation; other cast members’ reactions can be found here.

As reported late Friday, NBC — which stepped up one year ago to save Magnum after its CBS run got cut short after four seasons — opted not to order additional episodes beyond the second, 10-episode half of Season 5 (premiere date TBD), given that cast options expire June 30 and no end to the Hollywood writers’ strike is in sight.

Season 5A of Magnum, which aired on Sundays after Dateline reruns, averaged just shy of 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down sharply from Season 4 on CBS (7.3 mil/0.7), which was very comfortably hammocked on Friday nights between S.W.A.T. and the well-watched Blue Bloods.

Out of the 11 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, Magnum ranked eighth in total audience (outdrawing only La Brea, Quantum Leap and the final season of The Blacklist), and tied The Blacklist for last in the demo.

