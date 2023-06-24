Magnum P.I. Cast, Writers React to NBC Cancellation: ‘Sadly, All Things Must End’

“It’s been a helluva ride!” would seem to be the consensus from the Magnum P.I. cast and writers weighing in on the island drama’s second cancellation, by NBC.

As reported late Friday, NBC — which stepped up one year ago to save Magnum after its CBS run got cut short after four seasons — opted not to order additional episodes beyond the second, 10-episode half of Season 5 (premiere date TBD), given that cast options expire June 30 and no end to the Hollywood writers’ strike is in sight.

Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back! View List

“It’s been a helluva ride!” said Zachary Knighton, who plays Rick, on Twitter. “Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all ❤️ excited for what’s next!”

“That was a STRONG run 👊🏾 Changed my life,” Stephen Hill aka T.C. shared on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can’t wait for you to see the rest of Season 5. Mahalo Nui Loa! Aloha Aku No, Aloha Mai No. ❤️❤️❤️” (Googling suggests that the latter phrases mean, “Thank you so very much” and “You gave your heart to me, I give my heart to you.”)

“Love the cast, crew, production staff, writers, casting …. Everyone and everything to do with MPI!” tweeted Amy Hill, who plays Kumu. “What a gift these last 5 seasons have been. Huge hugs to all our fans who went above and beyond.❤️❤️❤️”

Martin Martinez, who plays T.C.’s adopted son Cade, tweeted out a “thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cade’s storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans.”

Leading man Jay Hernandez as well as Tim Kang (who plays Katsumoto) have yet to emerge from social media hiatuses to chime in; leading lady Perdita Weeks’ reaction can be found here.

The Magnum writing team at large also shared a message with fans, saying that while it’s been “a terrific run,” “sadly, all things must end”:

Season 5A of Magnum, which aired on Sundays after Dateline reruns, averaged just shy of 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down sharply from Season 4 on CBS (7.3 mil/0.7), which was very comfortably hammocked on Friday nights between S.W.A.T. and the well-watched Blue Bloods.

Out of the 11 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, Magnum ranked eighth in total audience (outdrawing only La Brea, Quantum Leap and the final season of The Blacklist), and tied The Blacklist for last in the demo.

Watch scoop on Magnum P.I.‘s very final episodes, or for any other TV show