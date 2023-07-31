Joe Manganiello Mourns Pee-wee’s Big Holiday Co-Star and ‘Best Friend’ Paul Reubens: ‘He Was So Far Ahead of His Time’

Joe Manganiello is paying tribute to his good friend and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday co-star Paul Reubens in the wake of the iconic performer’s death.

“Man… this is tough,” the True Blood vet lamented on Instagram. “It’s so hard to say goodbye when you know you’ll never see someone again who meant so much to you. Someone who believed in you, and fought for you, and saw things in you that most people didn’t. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like that. Well, I did, and today I have to say goodbye.”



Calling Reubens “one of the greatest comedic geniuses of all time,” Manganiello added, “Paul was subversive, brilliant, witty, and had the biggest heart on the planet… Anyone on his Birthday mailing list will know what I mean… He was a visionary who was so far ahead of his time and had one of the scariest eyes for talent I’ve ever seen. He was responsible for breaking so many incredible actors (see everyone in Pee Wee’s Playhouse), directors (Tim Burton), and composers (Danny Elfman). He was an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos and the world was a much better place because it had him in it. He was one of the most recognizable faces in the world, an icon, but yet he was still somehow this lovable underdog. I’m just so glad that I got to be a part of his life and ultimately his comeback. I saw how tirelessly he showed up for people and his work with such joy. I feel lucky that I could always be there for him when he needed me. Best friends forever. ”

Reubens died Sunday at the age of 70 following a long battle with cancer — a fight he chose to keep private. In a message posthumously posted to his Instagram page on Monday, Reubens wrote, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

A separate message on Reubens’ social media account read: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”