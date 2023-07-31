Paul Reubens, AKA Beloved Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70

Paul Reubens, known the world over as Pee-wee Herman, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 70.

In a message posthumously posted to the legendary performer’s official Instagram page, Reubens wrote, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

A separate Instagram message read: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The Pee-wee Herman character had hit just about every platform since his introduction at The Groundlings Theatre in February 1981, including the big-screen hit Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985, CBS’ Emmy-winning Pee-wee’s Playhouse from 1986-1991 and Broadway’s The Pee-wee Herman Show in 2010.

Reubens last reprised the role in the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

More recent credits included a stint on NBC’s The Blacklist, ABC’s The Conners as well as a supporting role in HBO’s 2017 murder mystery Mosaic.