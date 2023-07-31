Natasha Lyonne Honors Paul Reubens, Reflects on Pee-wee’s Playhouse Stint: ‘Thank You for My Career’

In the wake of Paul Reubens’ death at age 70, Pee-wee’s Playhouse alum Natasha Lyonne is among those fondly remembering the comedian.

“Love you so much, Paul,” Lyonne wrote in a tweet on Monday, accompanied by photos of her stint on the comedy series. “One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Lyonne was just 6 years old when she appeared as Opal, a member of the Playhouse Gang, on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, a credit that doubled as her television debut. She popped up in six episodes of the show’s first season, but in Season 2, the Playhouse Gang trio was recast with new child actors. Lyonne, of course, went on to carve out her own notable career in comedy; she has five Emmy nominations to her name, including a recent nod for her starring turn as Poker Face‘s Charlie Cale.

Reubens’ death was announced Monday after the actor succumbed to a long, private battle with cancer.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a message posted posthumously to his Instagram page. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens’ iconic Pee-wee Herman character had hit just about every platform since his introduction at The Groundlings Theatre in February 1981, including the big-screen hit Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985 and Broadway’s The Pee-wee Herman Show in 2010. Pee-wee’s Playhouse aired Saturday mornings on CBS from 1986 to 1991.