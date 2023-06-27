Inside Amy Schumer Removed From Paramount+ — Find Out What Else Was Purged

The Pink Ladies aren’t the only ones getting their walking papers at Paramount+.

Amy Schumer’s sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer has been removed from the streaming service, our sister site Deadline reports. All five seasons — the first four of which originally aired on Comedy Central — are no longer available to watch.

Kevin Williamson’s two-season psychological thriller anthology Tell Me a Story also is gone, as is Dave Grohl’s From Cradle to Stage docuseries. The streamer also scrapped a bunch of Nickelodeon shows, including Allegra’s Window, The Fresh Beat Band and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as well as some movies.

All told, the list of purged series includes:

Inside Amy Schumer

Blood & Treasure

From Cradle to Stage

Tell Me a Story

Ghislaine: Partner in Crime

Fantasy Football (movie)

Snow Day (movie)

All In With Cam Netwon

Allegra’s Window

Becca’s Bunch

Bella and the Bulldogs

Crashletes

Digby Dragon

The Fresh Beat Band

The Halo Effect

Legendary Dudas

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mutt & Stuff

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

Peter Rabbit

Pig Goat Banana Cricket

Ride

The Troop

The streamer’s latest culling closely follows its recent cancellations of four of its titles: The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and Star Trek: Prodigy. Star Trek: Prodigy had already been renewed for a second season.

Which cut titles will you miss the most? Hit the comments and let us know!