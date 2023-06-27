Read Next: Among Us Game Being Developed as Animated Series From Infinity Train Creator
Inside Amy Schumer Removed From Paramount+ — Find Out What Else Was Purged

paramount-plus-removed-tv-shows-inside-amy-schumer
The Pink Ladies aren’t the only ones getting their walking papers at Paramount+.

Amy Schumer’s sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer has been removed from the streaming service, our sister site Deadline reports. All five seasons — the first four of which originally aired on Comedy Central — are no longer available to watch.

Kevin Williamson’s two-season psychological thriller anthology Tell Me a Story also is gone, as is Dave Grohl’s From Cradle to Stage docuseries. The streamer also scrapped a bunch of Nickelodeon shows, including Allegra’s Window, The Fresh Beat Band and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as well as some movies.

All told, the list of purged series includes:

  • Inside Amy Schumer
  • Blood & Treasure
  • From Cradle to Stage
  • Tell Me a Story
  • Ghislaine: Partner in Crime
  • Fantasy Football (movie)
  • Snow Day (movie)
  • All In With Cam Netwon
  • Allegra’s Window
  • Becca’s Bunch
  • Bella and the Bulldogs
  • Crashletes
  • Digby Dragon
  • The Fresh Beat Band
  • The Halo Effect
  • Legendary Dudas
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • Mutt & Stuff
  • Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
  • Peter Rabbit
  • Pig Goat Banana Cricket
  • Ride
  • The Troop

The streamer’s latest culling closely follows its recent cancellations of four of its titles: The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and Star Trek: Prodigy. Star Trek: Prodigy had already been renewed for a second season.

Which cut titles will you miss the most? Hit the comments and let us know!
12 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Star Trek: Prodigy. It was just finding its way.

    Reply

    • The first two episodes weren’t all that good, but I went in knowing that until they got underway in the ship the premise doesn’t start being realized.

      But it picked up steadily from then on.

      Reply

  2. Blood and Treasure has also disappeared from Paramount +.

    Reply

  3. Probably sick of paying the estate of Patrice O’Neal for all the jokes she stole

    Reply

  4. Pink Ladies. That was a good cliffhanger!!

    Reply

  5. I had literally just watched episode one of Blood and Treasure last week. GRR

    Reply

  6. Dang, was in the middle of the second season of Blood and Treasure.

    Reply

  7. We used to read what was new on TV. Now we come daily to see what’s no longer on TV. We get short seasons, which take years to drop new episodes and get cancelled by season two or three. I’m not sure streaming was that great of a revolution.

    Reply

    • Streaming was great while it lasted, which was until companies found a way to monetize it.

      When I was a kid, we got one episode of a show per week and had to sit through commercials, but it was free. Now we get one episode per week, have to sit through commercials, and PAY to watch. Guess it’s true – everything old IS new again!

      Reply

    • Streaming was the natural endgame of the public’s desire for ala carte cable.
      .
      “I only wanna play for the 4 networks, plus TBS, TNT, and ESPN.” people wanted to be able to pay their cable company $2 a channel or something.
      .
      It never occurred to people that the content owners would or could ever be able to take that content that they own, put it behind a paywall and then make you decide to pay for it or not.
      .
      Now Zaslav is talking about streamers eventually merging content.
      .
      So….cable.

      With Internet costs rising, too, “cutting the cord” becomes increasingly pointless.

      Reply

  8. I never watched any of these. I’m surprised they cut Blood and Treasure, though. It seemed like a fun watch.

    Reply

  9. Rise of the Pink Ladies definitely hits the hardest, but Star Trek: Prodigy and Blood and Treasure are up there.

    Reply
