Get Paramount+ for 50% Off — Stream Live NFL, NCAA Games and More

Paramount Plus is offering new users a special coupon code to get huge savings on an annual streaming subscription. So if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to binge original Paramount Plus programming, or if you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch live sports, now is the time to sign up for Paramount Plus. Here’s everything you need to know for claiming the offer.

How to Sign Up for the Limited-Time Paramount Plus Deal

With a limited-time coupon code, new users can get an annual subscription to Paramount Plus for 50% off! The code expires on Wednesday, Sept. 20, so you’ll want to sign up before then to qualify for these huge savings. Here are the step-by-step instructions for claiming your Paramount Plus coupon code:

Go to the Paramount Plus website Click the “Try It Free” blue button Select an annual plan Enter user information including name, email and birth date You’ll be redirected to a payment information screen where you’ll click “Have a coupon code?” on the right side Enter “SPORTS” Paramount Plus coupon code in the promo code box Enter payment information Start streaming Paramount Plus!

What Plans Does Paramount Plus Offer?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options in both monthly and annual payment plans. But keep in mind, the limited-time Paramount Plus discount code does not apply to monthly plans.

You can opt for the annual Paramount Plus Essential plan for a low price of $29.99/year (that’s just $2.50/month!) with the coupon code. (This plan typically costs $59.99/year, so the savings are significant!) Of course, you can still always opt for a monthly plan with ads for $5.99/month, but why do that when the annual plan is so much cheaper? Keep in mind, the Essential subscription does not include Showtime or your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds.

Alternatively, you can watch ad-free by subscribing to the annual Paramount+ with Showtime plan. If you sign up before the coupon code expires on Sept. 20, you can get the plan for just $59.99/year — which comes out to barely $5/month. The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan does include your local live CBS station. Though the plan is mostly ad-free, live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

What Is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus?

If you subscribe to the Paramount Plus Essential plan, you get access to the vast Star Trek universe (Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery et al) as well as original series like Rabbit Hole, Fatal Attraction, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution and more. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

You get all of that and more when you subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, as you’ll unlock Showtime originals like Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. This option also allows you to stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once.

