Get Paramount+ For Free With Limited-Time Promo Code — Binge Star Trek, Yellowjackets, Criminal Minds and More

Major deal alert! Right now, with a special promo code, you can get a Paramount Plus 30-day free trial to binge original shows from the Star Trek universe, as well as Billions, Yellowjackets and more. The platform usually only offers a seven-day trial, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know for claiming the offer.

Courtesy of Paramount+ Paramount+ 30 days free with code “NEWHOME” Buy Now

How to Sign Up for the Paramount Plus Free Trial

With a limited-time code, new users can get a Paramount Plus 30-day free trial to try out all that the streamer has to offer. Keep in mind, you can always cancel your subscription before the free trial ends to avoid paying for the full-priced plan. Here are the step-by-step instructions for claiming your extended Paramount Plus free trial:

Go to the Paramount Plus website Click the “Try It Free” blue button Select a plan Enter user information including name, email and birth date You’ll be redirected to a payment information screen where you’ll click “Have a coupon code?” on the right side Enter “NEWHOME” Paramount Plus promo code in the coupon code box Enter payment information Start streaming Paramount Plus!

What Plans Does Paramount Plus Offer?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options in both monthly and annual payment plans. You can opt for the Paramount Plus Essential plan with ads for $5.99/month or $59.99/year; this plan does not include Showtime or your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds.

Alternatively, you can watch ad-free by subscribing to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $11.99/month, or save by paying $119.99 for an annual plan. (That’s just $10/month!) The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan does include your local live CBS station. Though the plan is mostly ad-free, live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

What Is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus?

If you subscribe to the Paramount Plus Essential plan, you get access to the Star Trek universe as well as original series like Rabbit Hole, Fatal Attraction, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution and more. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

You get all of that and more when you subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, as you’ll unlock Showtime originals like Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. This option also allows you to stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once.

