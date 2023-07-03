Oops, he did it again.

Nearly a year after Chris Meloni‘s nude Peloton commercial debuted, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star is back with a slightly less naked spot for Tommie Copper compression socks.

“Hey, come a little closer,” a cheeky Meloni beckons from his bed at the start of the commercial, which bowed on the actor’s Instagram account Monday. “I want you to experience the magic that’s underneath these sheets. I want to show you my giant… socks. Tommie Copper socks.”

The following scene shows him beating some eggs — wait, what did you think we were going to say? — in a kitchen while extolling the footwear’s benefits.

“I never take these babies off,” he boasts, hoisting a leg up on the center island to show off the knee-high activewear in several shades (as well as some impressively agile hip flexors). “They’re better than being naked.”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Meloni’s latest masterpiece, then keep scrolling:

In July 2022, Meloni poked fun at his much talked-about preference for working out in the buff by filming a highly pixelated video for Peloton’s workout app. “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups,” an announcer intoned over the end of the spot. “Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”

Are you impressed and/or entertained by Meloni’s latest effort to sock it to you? Hit the comments and let us know!