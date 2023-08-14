Masked Singer Gets New Season 10 Premiere Date at Fox

The Masked Singer — AKA the Fox unscripted series in desperate need of a euthanasia needle — is returning earlier than anticipated.

Per EW.com, the network will launch Season 10 immediately following its broadcast of the NFL doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Nick Cannon-hosted series will then go off the air for two weeks, before returning on its previously announced Wednesday, Sept. 27 premiere date.

The opening episode of Masked Singer will reportedly feature what Fox is calling “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history,” as well as the return of Masked Singer alums Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito., all of whom will be performing new duets.

As previously reported, Fox is hedging its bets on the WGA and AMPTP reaching a strike resolution anytime soon and going with a fall slate that is 100% reality-TV and animated fare.