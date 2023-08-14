Read Next: Challenge: USA Recap: Vets Come Under Fire, as Two Players Are Sent Packing
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Masked Singer Gets New Season 10 Premiere Date at Fox

Masked Singer Season 10 premiere date
Courtesy of Fox
Share

The Masked Singer — AKA the Fox unscripted series in desperate need of a euthanasia needle — is returning earlier than anticipated.

Per EW.com, the network will launch Season 10 immediately following its broadcast of the NFL doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Nick Cannon-hosted series will then go off the air for two weeks, before returning on its previously announced Wednesday, Sept. 27 premiere date.

The opening episode of Masked Singer will reportedly feature what Fox is calling “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history,” as well as the return of Masked Singer alums Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito., all of whom will be performing new duets.

 As previously reported, Fox is hedging its bets on the WGA and AMPTP reaching a strike resolution anytime soon and going with a fall slate that is 100% reality-TV and animated fare.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
August 14, 2023
03:00 AM
FuturamaSolar Opposites
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorThe BacheloretteSon of a Critch
09:00 PM
Children Ruin EverythingCrime Scene Kitchen
10:00 PM
BreedersClaim to FameMiracle Workers
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad