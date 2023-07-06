One of the men who spent years doling out the best care anywhere now is auctioning off some of his character’s most-used props.

M*A*S*H star Alan Alda will put the boots and dog tags worn by his character, Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, up for auction in late July, the Associated Press reports. Proceeds from the auction, which will be run by Heritage Auctions, will go to the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at New York’s Stony Brook University.

Alda won multiple Emmys for his work on the CBS comedy, which followed the American Army’s medical unit 4077 on the front of the Korean War. The show ran for 11 seasons, and its 1983 ending “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” — which Alda co-wrote — still holds the record as the most-watched American TV series finale of all time: More than 100 million people viewed the 4077th’s goodbye.

Fun fact: Alda’s dog tags originally belonged to real soldiers — Hersie Davenport and Morriss D. Levine — both of whom were discharged from the Army in 1945 and who died in the 1970s.

In September 2022, Alda and his M*A*S*H co-star Mike Farrell, who played Dr. B.J. Hunnicutt, got together to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

“Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives – and our brilliant pals who made it what it was,” Alda wrote on Twitter at the time. “MASH was a great gift to us.”