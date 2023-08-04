Bryan Cranston Praises Late Breaking Bad Co-Star Mark Margolis: ‘A Really Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being’

Bryan Cranston is paying tribute to his Breaking Bad co-star Mark Margolis, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 83.

“I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing,” Cranston posted on Instagram. “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

Margolis played Breaking Bad‘s Hector “Tio” Salamanca, a ruthless drug cartel kingpin who used a wheelchair following a stroke and could only communicate by ringing a bell. Tio Salamanca became one of Breaking Bad‘s great villains, with Margolis debuting in Season 2 and playing a prominent role until Tio was killed off in Season 4. (Margolis earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama in 2012.)

Margolis also appeared in the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, reprising his role as Tio in Seasons 2 through 6. The actor later reunited with Cranston on the Showtime crime drama Your Honor.

“He was one of a kind,” Margolis’ longtime manager Robert Kolker said in a statement. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

AMC, the network that aired Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, released the following statement: “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who — with his eyes, a bell, and very few words — turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”