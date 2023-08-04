Read Next: The Chi Premiere Recap: Emmett Is in Way Too Deep — Plus, Grade It!
IN MEMORIAM

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca, Dead at 83

Mark Margolis Dead Obituary
Actor Mark Margolis, best known for playing Hector “Tio” Salamanca on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, a role for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2012, has died at the age of 83.

Margolis died on Aug. 3 at New York’s Mt. Sinai Hospital “following a short illness,” according to his son, Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis.

“He was one of a kind,” Margolis’ longtime manager Robert Kolker said in a statement. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

AMC also released the following statement: “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Watch one of Margolis’ most memorable Breaking Bad scenes below:

The Philadelphia native, who began his small-screen career with a role on Guiding Light, went on to appear in dozens of major TV series. In addition to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Margolis also left his mark on shows like the original Equalizer, Santa Barbara, Law & Order, Oz, Ed, Californication, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, American Horror Story and The Affair.

His final TV credit came courtesy of Showtime’s Your Honor, on which he recurred as Carmine Conti, reuniting him with Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston.

Margolis also had a successful film career. Best known on the big screen for playing Alberto the Shadow in Scarface, he also appeared in major movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Thomas Crown Affair, Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan.

How will you choose to remember Margolis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the actor’s career below.

11 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Rest in peace. Great acting on Breaking Bad! He will be remembered.

    Reply

  2. What an absolutely amazing actor. He was able to convey so much into his scenes even after his character was reduced to just using a bell.

    RIP.

    Reply

  3. HE WAS ONE OF A KIND
    GREAT ACTOR, HE WILL
    BE MISSED 🙏♥️💋🙏
    RIP

    Reply

  4. Mark Margolis played being bad and creepy so well! I always enjoyed seeing him pop up on different shows. Very sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to family, friends and fans.

    Reply

  5. Sad news, RIP Mark. Remember watching him on The Equalizer and also had a notable guest role as Elias’s father on Person of Interest.

    Reply

  6. Oz. Talk about a great, great series. This guy was a great actor. Thanks for the performances. RIP

    Reply

  7. Oh man. I may have to ring some bells tonight in his honor.
    RIP

    Reply

  8. I first became aware of him on Oz. He always did fine work.

    Reply

  9. Another great actor gone. He was terrific in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Rest in peace sir. You won’t be forgotten. Condolences to his family, friends and fans.

    Reply

  10. During OZ, I saw him on the subway headed to Queens. I stared at that poor man until he got off at Queens Plaza. I was so thrilled to have seen him!

    Reply

  11. I hated his roll on “Law and Order”. He killed George Dzundza’s character with no warning at all. Granted we thin got Paul Servino and he was my favorite of all the characters.

    Reply
