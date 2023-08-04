Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca, Dead at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for playing Hector “Tio” Salamanca on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, a role for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2012, has died at the age of 83.

TV Stars We Lost in 2023 View Gallery 48 Images

Margolis died on Aug. 3 at New York’s Mt. Sinai Hospital “following a short illness,” according to his son, Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis.

“He was one of a kind,” Margolis’ longtime manager Robert Kolker said in a statement. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

AMC also released the following statement: “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Watch one of Margolis’ most memorable Breaking Bad scenes below:

The Philadelphia native, who began his small-screen career with a role on Guiding Light, went on to appear in dozens of major TV series. In addition to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Margolis also left his mark on shows like the original Equalizer, Santa Barbara, Law & Order, Oz, Ed, Californication, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, American Horror Story and The Affair.

His final TV credit came courtesy of Showtime’s Your Honor, on which he recurred as Carmine Conti, reuniting him with Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston.

Margolis also had a successful film career. Best known on the big screen for playing Alberto the Shadow in Scarface, he also appeared in major movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Thomas Crown Affair, Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan.

How will you choose to remember Margolis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the actor’s career below.