Manifest Burning Question Answered in Final Season Deleted Scene

So, whatever happened to Captain Daly in Manifest?
That’s what we’ve been wondering about the embattled pilot, who was killed in Episode 14, titled “Fata Morgana.” As you’ll recall, Angelina faked a Calling as Daly’s son and convinced him to charge at a group of officers, who then shot him dead.
In the series finale, the 828 passengers who survived the Death Date were given a second chance and landed at their original destination of New York City in 2013. Daly, however, was noticeably absent from reunion scenes, which left his fate up in the air. Did he make it past final judgement?
On Tuesday, Netflix released a deleted scene from the series finale which reveals what exactly happened to Daly. In the previously unseen moment, agents attempt to pry open the cockpit door, which has been sealed shut from the inside.
A confused Vance glances at Amuta, who swears he was the only one in the flight deck. (Michaela served as Amuta’s co-pilot as they flew into the glow, but he presumably flew solo during the 2013 trip to JFK airport).
Vance bangs on the door and hears a man moaning on the other side, confirming his suspicions. When the technician finally gets the door open, weapons are drawn on a startled Daly, who screams before imploding and disintegrating into ash. (Watch the full video here.)
As it turns out, he was deemed unworthy of salvation.
What did you think of that deleted Manifest scene? Were you surprised by Daly’s fate?
It was notable that he wasn’t included in the finale, but I can see why they cut this scene – it really doesn’t make much sense. Why would he be judged AFTER the ordeal is over and the plane has already safely landed?
Also, why bring back a dead character, only to immediately kill them again? It just makes more sense to have the “unworthy” characters who died just stay dead.
GOD is infinite and in the end of the story it was about Forgiveness and carrying for others, GOD has no time frame and who ever wrote this understood. Loved the showed and ended in a great way
I get why he exploded, despite the overt Christian themes of the whole show, they were more taking from Egyptian mythology with M’aat for the final judgment. And given the mind set Daly was in when he died, if he had known his son forgave him, and that Daly felt he had done enough to deserve it, he would have passed just like all the other passengers who were murdered in the Purgatory timeline. I think I would have liked one more second of Vance looking back to see Amuta looking very sad but not at all surprised that this happened. But I get why they cut it, it would have introduced too many questions and also that the plane itself might have still been ‘in the glow” though I think that would have made more sense if Amuta had stayed on the plane to answer questions. I figured when the final resurrected passengers got off, the test was over and it was just a normal plane again because that would also mean whatever part of Cal that was the central figure also achieved peace when his younger self was able to grow up. Or did something go awry and Vance might not be as amenable to believing everything as he was in the Purgatory timeline, he might be no different than Gupta was.
Why was this scene cut? It would have been a nice closure. What would be Amuta’s response? Lol