Manifest Burning Question Answered in Final Season Deleted Scene

So, whatever happened to Captain Daly in Manifest?

That’s what we’ve been wondering about the embattled pilot, who was killed in Episode 14, titled “Fata Morgana.” As you’ll recall, Angelina faked a Calling as Daly’s son and convinced him to charge at a group of officers, who then shot him dead.

In the series finale, the 828 passengers who survived the Death Date were given a second chance and landed at their original destination of New York City in 2013. Daly, however, was noticeably absent from reunion scenes, which left his fate up in the air. Did he make it past final judgement?

On Tuesday, Netflix released a deleted scene from the series finale which reveals what exactly happened to Daly. In the previously unseen moment, agents attempt to pry open the cockpit door, which has been sealed shut from the inside.

A confused Vance glances at Amuta, who swears he was the only one in the flight deck. (Michaela served as Amuta’s co-pilot as they flew into the glow, but he presumably flew solo during the 2013 trip to JFK airport).

Vance bangs on the door and hears a man moaning on the other side, confirming his suspicions. When the technician finally gets the door open, weapons are drawn on a startled Daly, who screams before imploding and disintegrating into ash. (Watch the full video here.)

As it turns out, he was deemed unworthy of salvation.

What did you think of that deleted Manifest scene? Were you surprised by Daly’s fate?