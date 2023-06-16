Mads Mikkelsen Still Wants More Hannibal, But ‘We’re Running Out of Time’

Mads Mikkelsen is still allowing for the possibility of playing Hannibal‘s ravenous Dr. Lecter again, though if too much more time passes, the outlook might be officially overcooked.

“There’s always a chance” for more of the NBC series than spanned three seasons and ended in August 2015, Mikkelsen told our sister site Deadline on the red carpet for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (in which he plays a villain, duh). “There’s always a chance. It’s all about finding a home for it.

“Of course, we’re running out of time,” Mikkelsen warned. “We can’t wait 20 years. But in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again.”

We’ve included Deadline’s video below, because who doesn’t love an accent?

Mads Mikkelsen on if he’d bring back his ‘Hannibal’ character, Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/qhKJFFT60W — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

Fans of the dark NBC drama of course have been given tastes of revival talk in the nearly eight years since its original, too-short run ended. Bryan Fuller — the man behind the bloody, beloved NBC thriller starring Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy — whetted the appetites of Fannibal Nation back in August 2017 by tweeting that “conversations” had officially begun about a Hannibal revival.

As Fuller said in that tweet, the rights to Hannibal were officially tied up for two years following the airing of the NBC series finale. But as of August 2017, executive producer Martha De Laurentiis had “started those conversations” about a possible Season 4.

Dancy, who played FBI profiler Will Graham on the series, meanwhile told TVLine back in January 2017 that a revival might not happen for another “four or five years” — quick, everyone do the math! — but he did add that “I believe everyone is willing” to revisit the cat-and-mouse game between Will and serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

How are you holding up to this day, Fannibals? Do you still believe that any follow-up, whenever it might happen, will be worth the wait?