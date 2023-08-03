Lizzo Responds to Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Lawsuit, Says Allegations of Harassment and Discrimination Are ‘Too Outrageous to Not Be Addressed’

Lizzo has issued a statement addressing the lawsuit leveled by three of her former touring dancers — two of whom competed on Prime Video’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — who are suing the singer for sexual harassment, workplace hostility, assault and discrimination, among other claims.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” her Instagram post begins. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do,” she continues. “I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The four-time Grammy winner goes on to say that she is “not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she claims. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday and first obtained by The Daily Beast, lists Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez as plaintiffs; Williams and Davis appeared on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ first season, but Rodriguez did not. The trio is seeking damages for a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, assault and false imprisonment. The allegations encompass both production on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Lizzo’s recent Special Tour.

Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., as well as her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Davis claims that while Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was in production, her virginity “became a topic of extreme importance” to Quigley, who allegedly discussed it in interviews posted to social media. Additionally, Quigley — who served as a judge on the competition series — is said to have taken “every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence” about her religious beliefs, “and regularly preached at Ms. Davis about what Ms. Quigley believed to be a shared Christian identity.”

Davis was also allegedly made “severely uncomfortable” by the prospect of participating in a nude photo shoot for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Though she was ultimately allowed to wear a nude bra and underwear for the shoot, she claims the incident caused her “extreme distress,” and the lawsuit says “this experience foreshadowed the sexually charged and uncomfortable environment Lizzo’s employees would be forced to endure.”

Among the sexual harassment claims is an incident that allegedly took place in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, where Lizzo had planned a night out for her dancers. While at the club Bananenbar, Lizzo allegedly urged her dancers, including an uncomfortable Davis, to touch the nude performers, which Davis eventually did after the rest of the group began to chant in encouragement. On a separate occasion, Lizzo allegedly did not inform her dancers that a performance she was taking them to would be held at a nude cabaret bar. Quigley, meanwhile, is said to have made “pervasive” sexually explicit comments during rehearsals for the tour, despite the other dancers’ discomfort.

“As the headlining act of The Special Tour it was clear that Lizzo was the ultimate decision-making authority and supervisor of Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit reads. “Additionally, as dance cast captain, Ms. Quigley also held a supervisory role within the production. At no point did anyone from BGBT management nor Lizzo step in to put an end to this inappropriate behavior.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ first season dropped on Prime Video in March 2022 and went on to win three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Competition Program. A Season 2 renewal was announced earlier this year.