Lizzo Sued by Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Dancers Who Accuse Her of Sexual Harassment, Hostile Work Environment

Three of Lizzo’s former touring dancers — two of whom previously competed on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls reality series on Prime Video — are suing the singer for sexual harassment, workplace hostility, assault and discrimination, among other claims.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday and first obtained by The Daily Beast, lists Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez as plaintiffs; Williams and Davis appeared on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ first season, but Rodriguez did not. The trio is seeking damages for a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, assault and false imprisonment. The allegations encompass both production on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Lizzo’s recent Special Tour.

Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., as well as her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. TVLine has reached out to both Amazon and Lizzo’s team for comment.

Davis claims that while Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was in production, her virginity “became a topic of extreme importance” to Quigley, who allegedly discussed it in interviews posted to social media. Additionally, Quigley — who served as a judge on the competition series — is said to have taken “every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence” about her religious beliefs, “and regularly preached at Ms. Davis about what Ms. Quigley believed to be a shared Christian identity.”

Davis was also allegedly made “severely uncomfortable” by the prospect of participating in a nude photo shoot for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Though she was ultimately allowed to wear a nude bra and underwear for the shoot, she claims the incident caused her “extreme distress,” and the lawsuit says “this experience foreshadowed the sexually charged and uncomfortable environment Lizzo’s employees would be forced to endure.”

Among the sexual harassment claims is an incident that allegedly took place in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, where Lizzo had planned a night out for her dancers. While at the club Bananenbar, Lizzo allegedly urged her dancers, including an uncomfortable Davis, to touch the nude performers, which Davis eventually did after the rest of the group began to chant in encouragement. On a separate occasion, Lizzo allegedly did not inform her dancers that a performance she was taking them to would be held at a nude cabaret bar. Quigley, meanwhile, is said to have made “pervasive” sexually explicit comments during rehearsals for the tour, despite the other dancers’ discomfort.

“As the headlining act of The Special Tour it was clear that Lizzo was the ultimate decision-making authority and supervisor of Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit reads. “Additionally, as dance cast captain, Ms. Quigley also held a supervisory role within the production. At no point did anyone from BGBT management nor Lizzo step in to put an end to this inappropriate behavior.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ first season dropped on Prime Video in March 2022 and went on to win three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Competition Program. A Season 2 renewal was announced earlier this year.