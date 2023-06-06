Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Lands Netflix Release Date — Plus, See First Photos

The gavel is about to drop once again on The Lincoln Lawyer and this time, it’s going to be a two-part affair. Season 2, Part 1 of the David E. Kelley drama is set to hit Netflix Thursday, July 6, with the second half arriving a month later on Thursday, August 3.
In the 10 new episodes, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, continues to run his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the second season will tackle the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series titled The Fifth Witness.
In addition to Garcia-Rulfo, the cast includes Neve Campbell as Maggie, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a Deputy District Attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce”; Becki Newton as Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife who works as his office manager; Jazz Raycole as Izzy, a client of Mickey’s and a former addict who is charged with grand larceny to support her habit; and Angus Sampson as “Cisco,” a former biker gang member who now helps out Mickey as an investigator/bodyguard.
Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel and Angélica María also co-star, with Once Upon a Time veteran Lana Parrilla joining Season 2 in a recurring role.
Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson are on board as executive producers, with Humphrey and Rodriguez serving as showrunners.
Take a look at some first photos below, then let us know in the comments if you’re ready for court to resume.
Love Becky Newton.
She was great on HBO’s Divorce. Nice to see her on screen again
Netflix’s new model of dropping half a season at a time is starting to annoy me. They were the only one still dropping stuff all at once and I loved them for that.
So just wait until Part 2 then.
Yea and dodge spoilers for a month. Not exactly easy or fun.
It is based on a 12 year old book.
How much stuff can you even be spoiled on in the first half of a season of a lawyer show?
I get it, it gets hard to avoid. The same day these last 10 Manifest episodes dropped TVLine was right there with finale comments, recaps, etc. Who has time to watch 10 shows in one day? It was the same here with the You episodes. I know I don’t have to read the articles, but I also come here for other info and don’t need to see spoilers in the headlines!
It’s not like it’s 6 months between drops take your time and watch the first half and the second will be there soon enough
Pretend it’s two separate seasons?
Love anything based on Michael Connelly’s characters.
SO THRILLED to see LL coming back y’all
Whoohoo
Another show waiting to watch!!
LOVED the 1st season. Hate the way Netflix drops things. Regardless, I’ll be watching on July 6th! This is in my top 5 of the best shoes currently around.
I was surprised that under Cisco’s bio it didn’t mention that he is Lorna’s boyfriend/fiance. Didn’t he propose at the end? Normally I don’t care about office romances, but the fact that Lorna is Mickey’s ex-wife means it is relevant. I liked how the characters never made a big deal out of it.
Also does Mickey really “work out of his trunk” if he has an entire office with staff. It seemed like they were going to continue using the dead guy’s place.
I thought Izzy was also hired by Mickey to drive him around after he took on her case.
Really liked this show. Glad it got a second season. Nice to see Neve Campbell on a tv show again. Looking forward to its return!
Really loved the first season (and the movie made years before the series). I’ve rewatched the first season twice. Looking forward to the new season. I deliberately didn’t read that book knowing the second season was going to be based on it. I did read the book prior to it where Mickey and Bosch teamed up on a case.
I remember being kind of surprised by how much I liked this; it was so well-done and I’m really looking forward to its return. Also, my OUAT-loving heart is happy to see Regina again!!