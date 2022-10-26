The Lincoln Lawyer Adds Lana Parrilla in Recurring Role for Season 2

Lana Parrilla is enlisting the services of The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Once Upon a Time vet has joined Season 2 of executive producer David E. Kelley’s Netflix drama in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.”

Based on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the city of Los Angeles. (Matthew McConaughey played the role in the 2011 feature film.)

The cast also includes Neve Campbell as Maggie, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a Deputy District Attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce”; Becki Newton as Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife who works as his office manager; Jazz Raycole as Izzy, a client of Mickey’s and a former addict who is charged with grand larceny to support her habit; and Angus Sampson as “Cisco,” a former biker gang member who now helps out Mickey as an investigator/bodyguard.

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

In addition to playing Regina/The Evil Queen on Once Upon a Time, Parrilla most recently starred in Season 2 of Why Women Kill. Her other TV credits include Swingtown, 24, Boomtown and Spin City.

Are you excited to see Parrilla on The Lincoln Lawyer? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting!