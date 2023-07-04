RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Acknowledges ‘Rough Year’ for Her Marriage in Wake of Separation Report — Read Her Statement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about speculation that her marriage is on life support.

On Monday, People.com reported that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are separating after 27 years of marriage. The site, quoting anonymous sources, noted that the pair are “still living under the same roof“ and “remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Hours later, Richards took to social media to respond to the People story.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today, any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards shared on Instagram late Monday. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the statement continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards has been a cornerstone of RHOBH since the show debuted on Bravo in 2010; in fact, she’s the only cast member to appear in all 12 seasons so far. She married Mauricio in 1996, and they have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. (Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.) The couple’s family life was a common plot thread on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Mauricio making many appearances alongside his wife. He runs a successful L.A. real estate agency, which is featured in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

Season 12 of RHOBH wrapped up last October. It’s slated to return for Season 13 later this year.