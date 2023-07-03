Read Next: Which One Beloved TV Show Do You Wish Was Available to Stream?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Separating From Husband After 27 Years of Marriage

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Separated Mauricio Umansky RHOBH
Courtesy of Bravo
Share

Another big split is rocking the Bravo universe.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are separating after 27 years of marriage, People magazine reports. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source tells People. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Kyle has been a cornerstone of RHOBH since the show debuted on Bravo in 2010; in fact, she’s the only cast member to appear in all 12 seasons so far. Kyle married Mauricio in 1996, and they have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. (Kyle also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.) Kyle and Mauricio’s family life was a common plot thread on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Mauricio making many appearances alongside his wife. He runs a successful L.A. real estate agency, which is featured in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

RHOBH is slated to return for a 13th season on Bravo, with Season 12 wrapping up last October. Kyle’s fellow cast member Lisa Rinna announced in January that she was leaving the show after eight seasons.

Are you mourning the split of Kyle and Mauricio? Hit the comments and share your thoughts.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Not surprised! Karmas a bitch!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 03, 2023
03:00 AM
Average JoeUnknown
09:00 AM
The Hunger Games Marathon
03:30 PM
White House Plumbers Marathon
08:00 PM
Minx MarathonClaim to FameThe Price Is Right at NightThe Rising
09:00 PM
The BacheloretteHoarders
10:00 PM
Cruel Summer
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad