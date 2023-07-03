Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Separating From Husband After 27 Years of Marriage

Another big split is rocking the Bravo universe.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are separating after 27 years of marriage, People magazine reports. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source tells People. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Kyle has been a cornerstone of RHOBH since the show debuted on Bravo in 2010; in fact, she’s the only cast member to appear in all 12 seasons so far. Kyle married Mauricio in 1996, and they have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. (Kyle also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.) Kyle and Mauricio’s family life was a common plot thread on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Mauricio making many appearances alongside his wife. He runs a successful L.A. real estate agency, which is featured in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

RHOBH is slated to return for a 13th season on Bravo, with Season 12 wrapping up last October. Kyle’s fellow cast member Lisa Rinna announced in January that she was leaving the show after eight seasons.

