Justified ‘First Look’: See Winona With Grown-Up Daughter Willa on Picket Line

If FX’s Justified: City Primeval has left you champing at the bit to see grown-up Willa with her mom Winona, franchise vet Natalie Zea and TV daughter Vivian Olyphant just came through with a “first look” photo, taken on a SAG-AFTRA picket line.

Though Willa was last glimpsed on the original Justified as a wee tyke (in the April 2015 series finale), City Primeval some eight years later reintroduced Raylan and Winona’s kid as a full-on, towering 15-year-old (played by Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter).

Three episodes into the limited series, there has been no appearance by Zea — though Raylan did just put Willa on a plane leaving Detroit, to get her out of possible harm’s way and return her to her mom for safe keeping. (Winona thus far has been “on vacation” in the Caribbean with longtime beau Richard, played in the Justified series finale by Jason Gedrick).

Barring any Zea cameo in the remaining City Primeval episodes, Vivian Olyphant shared on Instagram a pic of her and her TV mom on a picket line, with the hashtag “#UnionStrong.”

Zea re-shared same, but had a bit more fun with the caption, titling it, “Two girls, who are exactly the same age, looking cute on a picket line. #unionstrong“

When TVLine asked Zea earlier this year about Vivian playing grown-up Willa, she remarked, “It is wild,” adding, “She’s an adult young lady.” Zea then noted that, like TVLine, she “did the math” on Willa’s age when she first got wind of the casting “and was like, ‘Hmmm….’ She was four [when Justified ended], and Vivian is 19 or 20, but playing… 14?” (Actually, 15.)

Justified headliner Timothy Olyphant said back in January that there was “a bit of a back and forth” in terms of Willa’s age in this “extension of the Justified universe,” explaining that he and the other executive producers were drawn to the idea of Raylan nearing mandatory retirement age as a U.S. Marshal just as Willa closes in on age 16 and possible emancipation from her divorced parents.

“We had talked about making her younger,” Olyphant said, “but we were attracted to the idea of, like, ‘This is a ticking clock’ where you’re about to lose her no matter what.”

