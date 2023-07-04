Natalie Zea Weighs In on Her Justified Kid Being All Grown Up for FX’s City Primeval: ‘It Is Wild’

Natalie Zea has definite thoughts on Winona and Raylan’s little girl being all grown up for FX’s Justified: City Primeval limited series.

Inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and premiering Tuesday, July 18, the FX series finds Raylan Givens (played again by Timothy Olyphant) still living in Miami, to which he relocated in the original series’ finale. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway leads Raylan to Detroit, where the U.S. Marshal crosses paths with sociopath Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s Boyd Holbrook) — all as Raylan’s daughter Willa tags along.

And Willa — last glimpsed as a wee tyke in Justified‘s April 2015 series finale — is now a full-on, towering teenager (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian).

“It is wild,” Zea remarked when we slid in front of her a photo of the teenaged Willa. “She’s an adult young lady.”

Zea noted that, like TVLine, she “did the math” on Willa’s age when she first got wind of the casting “and was like, ‘Hmmm….’ She was four [when Justified ended], and Vivian is 19 or 20, but playing… 14?”

Pesky continuity issues aside, Zea effused that Vivian Olyphant is “a very sweet girl” and she is delighted to see her slip into the role, adding with a big smile: “I like her.”

Mere minutes into Justified: City Primeval, it is established that Willa’s mom is away on a trip (and nowhere close to Detroit). Even so, Zea avowed that “Of course!” she will be tuning in when the series debuts.

“It’s my family there, and I will always have a very specific and ooey-gooey place in my heart for all of them,” she shared. “They’re a great group of people…. I love them.”

