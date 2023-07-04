Read Next: The Weeknd Celebrates The Idol’s Finale, Alludes to ‘Bumpy Journey’
Natalie Zea Weighs In on Her Justified Kid Being All Grown Up for FX’s City Primeval: ‘It Is Wild’

Justified City Primeval Willa Grown Up
Vivian Olyphant as Willa, Timothy Olyphant as Raylan; inset: Natalie Zea as Winona
FX (2)
Natalie Zea has definite thoughts on Winona and Raylan’s little girl being all grown up for FX’s Justified: City Primeval limited series.

Inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and premiering Tuesday, July 18, the FX series finds Raylan Givens (played again by Timothy Olyphant) still living in Miami, to which he relocated in the original series’ finale. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway leads Raylan to Detroit, where the U.S. Marshal crosses paths with sociopath Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s Boyd Holbrook) — all as Raylan’s daughter Willa tags along.

And Willa — last glimpsed as a wee tyke in Justified‘s April 2015 series finale — is now a full-on, towering teenager (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian).

“It is wild,” Zea remarked when we slid in front of her a photo of the teenaged Willa. “She’s an adult young lady.”

Zea noted that, like TVLine, she “did the math” on Willa’s age when she first got wind of the casting “and was like, ‘Hmmm….’ She was four [when Justified ended], and Vivian is 19 or 20, but playing… 14?”

Pesky continuity issues aside, Zea effused that Vivian Olyphant is “a very sweet girl” and she is delighted to see her slip into the role, adding with a big smile: “I like her.”

Mere minutes into Justified: City Primeval, it is established that Willa’s mom is away on a trip (and nowhere close to Detroit). Even so, Zea avowed that “Of course!” she will be tuning in when the series debuts.

“It’s my family there, and I will always have a very specific and ooey-gooey place in my heart for all of them,” she shared. “They’re a great group of people…. I love them.”

Want scoop on Justified: City Primeval, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
4 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Love me some Raylan Givens and his younger daughter looks so much like him. It would have been nice to see a glimpse of Natalie Zea. Maybe next time……….🤞

    Reply

  2. I loved Winona and was so bummed how she was essentially written out of the series by Season 4. I feel like the writers ended up writing her into a corner and then had no clue what to do with her character. It’s a shame because Natalie Zea had excellent chemistry with Olyphant and it would have been great to explore their relationship more (a nice reprieve from the gunslinging every once in a while). Instead we got the awful bartender in S4 and social worker in S5 who were so dull.

    Reply

    • I think Natalie asked to be written out, if I’m remembering correctly. They didn’t want to lose her. She came back whenever they asked as a guest star, because she’s good people.

      Reply

  3. Natalie Zea is a class act ! I try to watch every TV show or movie she is in.

    Reply
