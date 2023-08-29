Josh Seiter Not Dead: Bachelorette Alum Says Account Was Hacked in New Video (‘I Apologize for the Confusion’)

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Less than 24 hours after news broke of Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter’s death, the 36-year-old reality TV personality has taken to social media to confirm that he is, in fact, alive.
“As you can see, I am alive and well — my account was hacked,” Seiter says in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday. “For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this, but again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you guys.”
Seiter’s death was (incorrectly) announced on Tuesday via an Instagram story on his account. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world,” the false statement read. “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”
Seiter competed for the affections of Kaitlyn Bristowe on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. Billed as both a law student and an exotic dancer, he was eliminated during the first rose ceremony in Week 1. Seiter reportedly went on to date several other reality show personalities, including RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Monica Beverly Hillz, who posted a tribute to Seiter on Instagram shortly after news of his death broke.
Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Seiter's full explanation
Is this a new trend…? If these are hacks, why?
News outlets will have to start actually reaching out to the representatives & families to confirm the legitimacy of Instagram/Twitter posts.
Hackers think they’re funny when they do this crap. It’s absurd.
This is why you do not put out news about someone’s death, when you do not have all the facts.
Congrats on faking it and creating your big “buzz”..
Didn’t know who this guy was until this week. Now everyone knows who he is. Congrats to the PR team.
So it’s the Twitter trend all over again. Unless it was just a PR move.
Will TVLine take down the previous article since it is no longer correct?
Don’t journalists do fact-check anymore?… Like, get confirmation from 2 or 3 reliable sources before eventually reporting on something?… Because surely everything we read and see on social media *must be* true.
literally no one is going to hack a reality tv nobody’s account to post such an……. “eloquently” written and praise filled statement like this. 100% a publicity stunt.