Bachelorette Alum Josh Seiter Dead at 36

Josh Seiter, who competed in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, has died; he was just 36 years old.

No cause of death has been released, but a statement on his official Instagram page described his passing as “unexpected,” per Entertainment Weekly. The statement added: “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

It continued: “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter was one of the men competing for Kaitlyn’s heart on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. Billed as both a law student and an exotic dancer, he was eliminated during the first rose ceremony in Week 1. Seiter reportedly went on to date several other reality show alums, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Monica Beverly Hillz. She posted a tribute to him on Instagram, adding the caption: “RIP My honey.”

TV Stars We Lost in 2023 View Gallery 62 Images

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.