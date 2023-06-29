Anthony Mackie: ‘Nothing Has Been Proven’ in MCU Star Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Assault Case

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie is weighing in on the assault allegation against fellow MCU actor Jonathan Majors.
Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 on charges of assault and harassment, following a domestic dispute with a woman later identified as Grace Jabbari. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in Chelsea and took Majors into custody without incident, while Jabbari, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital. In April, she was granted a temporary order of protection.
In a new interview with Inverse, Mackie — who will reprise his role as Sam Wilson in the forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World — is asked about the fate of Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in light of the actor’s legal woes.
“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'” the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star answers. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”
Majors first appeared in court on June 20, where a judge set a trial date of Thursday, Aug. 3. Shortly thereafter, his defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement claiming that his defense team had recently “delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.
“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry said (per Variety). “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”
Majors, who previously starred on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, made his MCU debut in the Season 1 finale of Disney+’s Loki, which dropped in July 2021. He reprised his role in February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and is slated to appear in at least two more MCU entries: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (currently slated for a May 1, 2026 release) and Avengers: Secret Wars (due out May 7, 2027).
HaHa! Not anymore. In this country your accused, the media reports and you’re guilty. Even if the court finds you not.
So the guilty party blaming the victim who called the police on him. Not surprised.
Not commenting on the case one way or another but Majors himself was the one to call 9-1-1…just get the facts straight.
Even though I agree with him in this case, sadly that’s not how we are as a society. I do think Majors is being target by certain groups that will destroy your reputation and if are found innocent there are no apologies. People already have judged him while ignoring certain facts of this case. There are story elements that are not adding up.
This case has been hard to follow from the start. The timeline, the details have been problematic. I look forward to them both getting their day in court. That MCU money was very helpful in getting his side out.
No one knows the case but there seems to be enough evidence for the case to move forward. Other women have come forward so…it doesnt look good for him.
They wanted to arrest the accuser if she returns to the states. Yet no attacks on her reputation. Double standard.
Innocent until being railroaded in a court of law (just kidding)