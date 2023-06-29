Anthony Mackie: ‘Nothing Has Been Proven’ in MCU Star Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Assault Case

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie is weighing in on the assault allegation against fellow MCU actor Jonathan Majors.

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 on charges of assault and harassment, following a domestic dispute with a woman later identified as Grace Jabbari. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in Chelsea and took Majors into custody without incident, while Jabbari, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital. In April, she was granted a temporary order of protection.

In a new interview with Inverse, Mackie — who will reprise his role as Sam Wilson in the forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World — is asked about the fate of Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in light of the actor’s legal woes.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'” the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star answers. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors first appeared in court on June 20, where a judge set a trial date of Thursday, Aug. 3. Shortly thereafter, his defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement claiming that his defense team had recently “delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry said (per Variety). “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Majors, who previously starred on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, made his MCU debut in the Season 1 finale of Disney+’s Loki, which dropped in July 2021. He reprised his role in February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and is slated to appear in at least two more MCU entries: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (currently slated for a May 1, 2026 release) and Avengers: Secret Wars (due out May 7, 2027).