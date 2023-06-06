Captain America 4: Falcon and Winter Soldier Follow-Up Movie Gets a New Title and Releases First Official Photo

The big-screen movie that will continue Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Captain America has been give a new title and released a first official photo.

Captain America: Brave New World — fka Captain America: New World Order — is still set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, Marvel confirmed on Tuesday via social media that also shared a BTS photo (below) of star/MCU vet Anthony Mackie on set with Harrison Ford, who is succeeding the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross.

The photo also allows a first non-blurry/long-lens paparazzi look at Mackie’s (thankfully!) reconceptualized Captain America threads.

A new Captain America movie was first teased in April 2021, with Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman set to co-write the script with FAWS scribe Dalan Musson — but zero casting or plot details were revealed at the time.

Months later, it was confirmed that Mackie would indeed reprise his role as Sam, who by the end of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series had embraced his destiny as the new Cap.

The close of Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s April 2021 finale — in which (spoiler alert!) Mackie’s Sam Wilson suited up as the newest Cap (Wardrobe by Wakanda) — teased some version of “more to come,” when a title card in the series’ familiar font came up, rechristening the two heroes’ tale as Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

In said finale, Sam — amid much internal debate, after having his eyes opened by Black super soldier Isaiah Bradley’s tragic tale — picked up Cap’s mantle after decorated war hero John Walker did it dirty by murdering a Flag Smasher in cold blood. With encouragement from not-partner Bucky (Sebastian Stan) as well as his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye), Sam decided that the suffering of Isaiah and others would mean nothing if he didn’t step up, stand up and keep fighting.