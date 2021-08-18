The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie Closes Deal to Star in Captain America 4; Sebastian Stan TBD

MCU vet Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to headline Captain America 4 and thus continue Sam Wilson’s superheroic journey, which was most recently and most deeply chronicled by the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Every Way Disney+ Series Have Affected MCU

No additional casting, including the possible involvement of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and/or Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter/[Spoiler], has been confirmed.

It was reported back in April — on the same day that Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s finale was released — that Captain America 4 had been greenlit, with FAWS head writer Malcolm Spellman co-writing the script with FAWS scribe Dalan Musson.

The close of Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s April 23 finale — in which (spoiler alert!) Mackie’s Sam Wilson suited up as the newest Cap (Wardrobe by Wakanda) — teased some version of “more to come” when a title card in the series’ familiar font came up, rechristening the heroes’ tale as Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

In that finale, Sam — amid much internal debate, having had his eyes opened by Black super soldier Isaiah Bradley’s tragic tale — picked up Cap’s mantle after decorated war hero John Walker did it dirty by murdering a Flag Smasher in cold blood. With encouragement from not-partner Bucky (Sebastian Stan) as well as his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye), Sam decided that the suffering of Isaiah and others would mean nothing if he didn’t step up, stand up and keep fighting.

Falcon and Winter Soldier marked Disney+’s second live-action series from Marvel Studios, following WandaVision (starring MCU vets Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) and preceding of Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston).