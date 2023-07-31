Jennifer Aniston Teases Future On-Screen Reunion With Lisa Kudrow in Birthday Tribute: ‘More to Come!’

We may not have seen the last of Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on screen together.

In an Instagram post celebrating Kudrow’s 60th birthday on Sunday, Aniston hinted that she and her former Friends co-star might collaborate professionally once again.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years,” Aniston wrote. “I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come!”

Courteney Cox — who, of course, played the Monica to Kudrow’s Phoebe and Aniston’s Rachel on Friends — was also among those to celebrate Kudrow’s birthday on social media. “Happy Birthday my Loot,” she wrote. “This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Aniston, Kudrow and Cox have all reunited several times since Friends wrapped its 10-year run in 2004. Most notably, the trio rejoined co-stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for Max’s Friends: The Reunion in May 2021, which found the six actors returning to Friends‘ original stages to reminisce on their experience making the iconic sitcom. (Check out our picks for the special’s best moments.)

Prior to that, Aniston, Kudrow and Cox surprised viewers with a reunion at the 2020 Emmys; revisit it below.