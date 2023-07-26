Jason Aldean’s Controversial Music Video Gets an Edit, With Black Lives Matter Protest Footage Removed

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
After causing a firestorm of controversy, the video for country star Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” has gotten a makeover.
The music video has been edited to remove news footage of a Black Lives Matter protest, The Washington Post reports, and is now six seconds shorter. The edit wasn’t due to the controversy, however; Aldean’s record label BBR Music Group said in a statement that “the video footage was edited due to third-party copyright clearance issues,” which means they did not secure the proper permissions to reuse the news footage, which originally came from Fox 5 Atlanta.
Aldean’s song has been mired in controversy since the video for it debuted earlier this month, with critics accusing Aldean of promoting vigilante violence against protestors with lyrics like: “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face/Stomp on the flag and light it up/Yeah, ya think you’re tough/Well, try that in a small town.” The video pairs these lyrics with footage of protests and riots, with Aldean and his band performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee — the site of an infamous lynching in the 1920s.
CMT pulled the video for “Try That in a Small Town” from its rotation last week after just three days of airplay — a decision Aldean quickly decried. He added that any claims that his song is racist or promotes lynching are “not only meritless, but dangerous… There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it, and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage, and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”
So it still features the performance at the site of a lynching?
And does it still contain stock clips from events in Germany, Montreal, and Ukraine that have nothing whatsoever to do with protests in the US?
Other music videos (Hanna Montana) and even a Christmas movie were filmed there. If filming anyplace where an atrocity happened was forbidden, many world landmarks would be off limits. Enough with the oversensitivity.
Very tone deaf, aren’t you, Karen?
When you don’t grasp what ‘context’ means…
It’s not about “oversensitivity” and no one is being “over sensitive”. The video is misrepresenting things and so is the team. They released a statement saying “there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage” and it’s a false statement. The footage coming from another country is one thing because it’s taken out of context and not a riot, it’s a festival. Second, the video is using a few commercial stock footages and claiming them as “real new footage” is blatantly lying and misrepresenting actual events that never occurred to push a message to a certain group of people.
Dog whistle to racists and nutters. He isn’t from a small town Macon GA 4th LARGEST city in GA. Just pandering and making money
The people “outraged” over this song are pathetic anger addicted frauds. Each and every one of them.
Take a time out from gaslighting and check out the Aldean TikTok post with the bizarre torn up article from 1956 calling out white supremacy.
Weird, based on the way you wrote your post I’d say you’re one of those frauds you’re talking about…ignoring the lyrics and intent of this song doesn’t make you ‘better’, it makes you part of the problem
I guess you don’t know about his lil hell-oween costume in blackface. He dressed up as lil Wayne. He is a racist period. Anyone else who says different is a damn lie and truth isn’t in them. He was comfortable then and even more comfortable now. It’s in y’all’s DNA to be racist.
That hateful song has many subliminal messages. Colonizers just refuse to acknowledge truth. I replied directly to his message to another person on IG that lil heatstroke is just the start of his reward for being who he is. What does anyone expect out of an adulterer. He has no morals anyway.
Funny coming from someone who belongs to the group outraged over a movie about a doll.
Sure, he’s using news footage to condemn Black Lives Matter protests and saying that kind of thing wouldn’t happen in a small town cause they’ll kill them…and filming it at the site of a lynching. Nothing remotely racist there.
I mean Mr Small Town could have filmed it in the small town he lives in…wait, he doesn’t?…how about the town he was born in…still no?…so it’s just a town that has some personal meaning to him?…no, he just picked the site of a famous lynching…
Also if your argument is, what courthouse and town square in the Deep South hasn’t been the site of a lynching…you might be arguing the South is really racist and violent…
Typical inbred hillbilly material. Put the shoe on the other foot -Try saying your disgusting vile crap in any city.