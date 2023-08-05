Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Instagram Post Is Perceived as Antisemitic: ‘I Only Have Love in My Heart for Everyone’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamie Foxx is apologizing for an Instagram post that was perceived to be rooted in antisemitic rhetoric.
In the original post that has since been deleted, Foxx wrote: “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” He also included the hashtags #FakeFriends and #FakeLove.
The accusations against Foxx’s original post derive from the antisemitic belief that Jewish people killed Jesus Christ. In an apology shared Saturday, Foxx acknowledged that his “choice of words have caused offense,” and attempted to clarify the original post.
“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone was offended,” the Beat Shazam host wrote. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.
“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant by ‘they’ not anything more,” he explained. “I only have love in my heart for everyone.”
The actor concluded his statement by sharing his “love and support for the Jewish community” and offering his “deepest apologies.”
Foxx has been in the news recently for health complications. He was hospitalized for undisclosed causes on April 11. In May, his daughter (and Beat Shazam sidekick) Corinne Foxx shared that her father had been out of the hospital “for weeks.”
The Oscar winner shared an update of his own in July, saying in an Instagram video that he “went to hell and back,” but was on the mend and “able to work” again.
I’m confused why Jamie would publicly air his personal grievance with someone? He is typically notorious about keeping his private life, private, which he completely has the right to do so. Then he goes and basically publicly airs this matter. Seems like he is picking and choosing to publicly air matters only when it benefits him. To preface, I like Jamie and glad his health has improved, but with anyone, regardless who you are, you can’t just have it both ways and only when it benefits you.
This one is truly ridiculous. ‘Look at what they did to Jesus’ is a colloquialism often used to remind people that even a man without sin can be subject to attack and betrayal. He even put “#FakeFriends #FakeLove” at the end. It’s such a common saying in the black community. Him having to apologise for this is insane.
And yet, it’s used all the time as an oblique attack on Jews, so therein lies the issue.
I’ll take him at his word because of his history, but there’s a reason a clarification was warranted.
Backpedaling now, Foxx statement reflect long held and obviously well-hidden/disguised, anti-Semitic views. As a Jew, this cannot be tolerated.
Substitute any other such “anti” statement with obvious meanings for another group besides Jews and Foxx statements would be repudiated and he would be marginalized.