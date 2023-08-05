Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Instagram Post Is Perceived as Antisemitic: ‘I Only Have Love in My Heart for Everyone’

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for an Instagram post that was perceived to be rooted in antisemitic rhetoric.

In the original post that has since been deleted, Foxx wrote: “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” He also included the hashtags #FakeFriends and #FakeLove.

The accusations against Foxx’s original post derive from the antisemitic belief that Jewish people killed Jesus Christ. In an apology shared Saturday, Foxx acknowledged that his “choice of words have caused offense,” and attempted to clarify the original post.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone was offended,” the Beat Shazam host wrote. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant by ‘they’ not anything more,” he explained. “I only have love in my heart for everyone.”

The actor concluded his statement by sharing his “love and support for the Jewish community” and offering his “deepest apologies.”

Foxx has been in the news recently for health complications. He was hospitalized for undisclosed causes on April 11. In May, his daughter (and Beat Shazam sidekick) Corinne Foxx shared that her father had been out of the hospital “for weeks.”

The Oscar winner shared an update of his own in July, saying in an Instagram video that he “went to hell and back,” but was on the mend and “able to work” again.