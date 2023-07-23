How to Stream Twisted Metal, Action-Comedy Based on the PlayStation Game

Twisted Metal, starring MCU vet Anthony Mackie, is giving new life to a classic PlayStation series. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the action-packed comedy series.

The show follows Mackie’s John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland….

How to Watch Twisted Metal on Streaming

Twisted Metal debuts all 10 episodes this Thursday, July 27 on Peacock.

On Peacock, you can also watch the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

The Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads, is just $4.99/month, while Peacock Premium Plus fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads.

What Is Twisted Metal About?

The series follows the aforementioned John Doe as he attempts to deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief (played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including the deranged clown dubbed Sweet Tooth (played by pro wrestler Joe Seanoa aka AEW’s Samoa Joe and voiced by The LEGO Movie‘s Will Arnett). The cast also includes Thomas Haden Church (Divorce) as “law”-man Agent Stone, plus guest stars Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Mike Mitchell (Netflix’s Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley) and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things).

