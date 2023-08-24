Magnum P.I.’s MIA First Four Seasons at Long Last Find a New Streaming Home

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Magnum P.I. fans longing to revisit the contemporary reboot’s first four seasons should get ready to say aloha to Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming hub.
Seasons 1 through 4 of the Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks-led island drama will hit Freevee on Friday, Sept. 1, ending a long stretch during which those episodes were unavailable to stream anywhere. (NBC’s streaming sister, Peacock, only hosts the current and final season, No. 5.)
The second half of that fifth and final season — which was filmed long ago and was originally slated to not bow until early 2024 — instead will premiere on NBC on Oct. 4, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c (following new episodes of Quantum Leap, which got a jumpstart on Season 2 prior to the dual strikes).
As reported in late June, NBC — which stepped up to save Magnum after its CBS run got cut short after four seasons — opted not to order additional episodes beyond the second, 10-episode half of Season 5, given that cast options expire June 30 and no end to the Hollywood writers’ strike is in sight.
I will take any form of streaming.
I LOVE THE SHOW AND HATE TO SEE IT GO!
I’M NOT SURE WHAT THE REASON IS FOR CANCELING SUCH A WONDERFUL SHOW. THE SHOT’S OF HAWAIIAN MOUNTAINS AND WATERFALLS THAT MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE TO THA PUBLIC NOW! TOO BAD THERE’S A STRIKE GOING ON I’D LOVE TO SEE IT COME BACK 😭
Glad to see it going on Freevee. I’ve already watched it so I wouldn’t pay for a service to watch again but now I’ll end up watching it when I’m not subscribed to any services(like I am now). The ads also don’t bother me.
So it is another victim of the strike?
?
“… opted not to order additional episodes beyond the second, 10-episode half of Season 5, given that cast options expire June 30 and no end to the Hollywood writers’ strike is in sight.”
I was referring to the show, not to the streaming option. Sorry, I should have made that clearer.