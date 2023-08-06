How to Stream Billions’ Final Season

Damian Lewis is back as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in Season 7 of Billions. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the final season of Showtime’s financial drama. (Plus, catch up on Seasons 1-6!)

In case you need a refresher, Season 6 ended with the same old Chuck and Prince tit for tat. Chuck tried to blackmail Kate, used a fake warrant to confiscate one of his cryptocurrency storage boxes and did a bunch of other illegal stuff to take down Prince. Season 7 will see alliances turn as “enemies become wary friends,” according the official logline.

How to Stream Billions Season 7 Online

Billions is a Showtime original, so every season is available to stream if you subscribe to the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan.

Season 7 will debut new episodes weekly after the streaming premiere on Friday, Aug. 11. (Two days before it premieres on the Showtime cable network!)

What Is Billions Season 7 About?

Lewis will return as Axe in six of the final season’s 12 episodes. Elsewhere, according to the official logline, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends… as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”



WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 7 TRAILER NOW:

