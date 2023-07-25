Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Gets Digital Release After Paramount+ Cancellation, With DVD Coming Soon

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is rising again after getting the axe at Paramount+.

The cancelled prequel to the hit musical is now available for digital purchase, Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Monday. (Episodes are available for $2.99 each via Apple’s iTunes Store and Amazon, with the full 10-episode season available for $19.99.) Plus, a DVD release is slated for Nov. 7, with more than 30 minutes of special features included.

This news will come as a relief to fans who worried that the show wouldn’t be available at all after Paramount+ unceremoniously cancelled it after one season in June and then removed it from the streaming service a week later. Series creator Annabel Oakes lamented at the time: “Unless it finds a new home, you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Based on the stage musical that was later adapted in the hit 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies took place four years earlier and chronicled the founding of Rydell High’s female gang known as the Pink Ladies. Marisa Davila starred, joined by Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara and Jackie Hoffman. It premiered on Paramount+ in April, with its 10-episode freshman season wrapping up in June.