Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Cancellation Backlash: ‘Devastated’ EP Slams Paramount+’s ‘Complete Erasure of Our Show’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Annabel Oakes now has two bones to pick with Paramount+. In addition to being canceled after one season, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is also being taken off the platform, and the series’ creator has something to say about it.
After confirming Grease‘s cancellation to her followers on Instagram, Oakes posted the following message to her story on Friday: “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from [Paramount+] next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”
She then thanked the show’s “beautiful” fans, assuring them that “the music will remain even after the show is taken down. … People are already sending me messages and videos about how much the show meant to them, and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them.”
Ultimately, Oakes says she only wants one thing now from anyone reading: “for you to watch the show before it comes down.”
Ari Notartomaso, who was named one of TVLine’s Performer of the Week honorable mentions for her work as Pink Lady Cyn, also mourned the show’s loss on social media.
“I have cried all day knowing that we got to make something that made us and so many people watching feel seen and represented, and, at the same time, that this is yet another show added to the list of diverse casts and sapphic main characters that were pulled after a first season,” Notartomaso wrote. “But it happened, and we’re here, and I love you all so much. We may not have more Cynthia, but you’ll always have me. (I promise you I’ll be auditioning for every little butch they let me till the day I die).”
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was one of four major titles whose cancellation was confirmed earlier today. Paramount+ is also opting not to move forward with additional seasons of The Game, Queen of the Universe and Star Trek: Prodigy, though post-production will be completed on Prodigy (which was previously renewed) before it’s shopped elsewhere.
Are you devastated by Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies‘ cancellation? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Do you think that, maybe this happens because NO ONE IS WATCHING?? I’ve read so many reviews that have said nothing but how utterly bad this show is.
Piracy now and piracy forever…
Genuine question: what’s the reasoning for not having the show after it’s cancelled? That seems weird to me.
I’ve heard that there are tax breaks to be had in some cases, but licensing these shows out to other services or tv stations (even as part of a bundle deal) could also make them more money than keeping a dead show on their own platform. A lot of streaming services have been producing underperforming material for years, and wasting a lot of money doing it. At some point, they need to figure out how to make some money in order to fund the next generation of poorly written, underperforming shows.
Loved this show been recommending it but most people will not get a chance to watch if they remove it that quickly. It’s barely been out. Companies getting to greedy now days.
Haven’t watched yet because I prefer watching multiple episodes at a time rather than waiting week to week. Very disappointing that I won’t get the chance to see it now.
OMG Paramount what are you doing??? This is a great show and dealt with a lot of great issues!!!! Boy if this wasn’t the only place I could watch my CBS shows I would cancel!!! But I really hope one of the other outlets will pick up this awesome show with a great cast!!!!!
So sad =(
I thoroughly enjoyed the show and was SO hoping for a second season! The whole cast was so talented and fun to watch
I seriously don’t understand all the bad reviews and negative opinions people have on the show.
I’m so disappointed that Rise of the Pink Ladies was cancelled. I loved everything about season 1 and had been looking for any information on a second season. I loved all of the main ladies and the songs were the best. I’ve been obsessively listening to them since I finished the show.
I’m so upset. I’ve watched pink ladies so many times already. I hope another company will pick it up. I need the continuation to happen. They can’t just leave it there.
I’m so upset. I’ve watched pink ladies so many times already. I hope another company will pick it up. I need the continuation to happen. They can’t just leave it there we need more
Huh. No reference to Real World: Homecoming. Does that mean that despite the cringy New Orleans seasion (no thank to someone whose name rhymes with “dulie”), there’s still a chance there may be other seasons?
This show was a complete trainwreck. I’m sorry but you can’t have complete REPRESENTATION of something during a time that didn’t have complete REPRESENTATION. It’s called history y’all. We can’t go back and change history but we can certainly learn something from it. I am a gay, married male and I do not want to see a movie or TV show that completely misrepresents what society was during my youth. Just a horrible show.
This post won’t earn me any fans, but here I go anyway… I remember when a show was canned back in the day, people involved with the show would go on about how much story they had left to tell, and how much they’d miss the characters. Today, they act as though they deserve a renewal because diversity.
Maybe if stories or characters had ever been a priority, someone might have watched these shows. And maybe the writers should prioritize writing stories that attract an audience before they go on strike and demand more money.
Paramount + sucks.