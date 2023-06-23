Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Cancellation Backlash: ‘Devastated’ EP Slams Paramount+’s ‘Complete Erasure of Our Show’

Annabel Oakes now has two bones to pick with Paramount+. In addition to being canceled after one season, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is also being taken off the platform, and the series’ creator has something to say about it.

After confirming Grease‘s cancellation to her followers on Instagram, Oakes posted the following message to her story on Friday: “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from [Paramount+] next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

She then thanked the show’s “beautiful” fans, assuring them that “the music will remain even after the show is taken down. … People are already sending me messages and videos about how much the show meant to them, and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them.”

Ultimately, Oakes says she only wants one thing now from anyone reading: “for you to watch the show before it comes down.”

Ari Notartomaso, who was named one of TVLine’s Performer of the Week honorable mentions for her work as Pink Lady Cyn, also mourned the show’s loss on social media.

“I have cried all day knowing that we got to make something that made us and so many people watching feel seen and represented, and, at the same time, that this is yet another show added to the list of diverse casts and sapphic main characters that were pulled after a first season,” Notartomaso wrote. “But it happened, and we’re here, and I love you all so much. We may not have more Cynthia, but you’ll always have me. (I promise you I’ll be auditioning for every little butch they let me till the day I die).”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was one of four major titles whose cancellation was confirmed earlier today. Paramount+ is also opting not to move forward with additional seasons of The Game, Queen of the Universe and Star Trek: Prodigy, though post-production will be completed on Prodigy (which was previously renewed) before it’s shopped elsewhere.

Are you devastated by Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies‘ cancellation? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.