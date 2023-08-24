Glee Reunion: Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera on the Picket Line — See Photos

A William McKinley High School reunion was held Wednesday — and Glee grad Heather Morris made sure the late Naya Rivera was there in spirit.

Morris shared a series of photos from the picket line, where she rallied on behalf of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) alongside former costars Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Dot-Marie Jones (Coach Beiste), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman), Mike O’Malley (Burt Hummel), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Romy Rosemont (Carole Hudson) and series co-creator Brad Falchuk.

One photo offers a closer look at Morris’ WGA picket sign, which features a screen grab of Rivera and the classic Santana Lopez line, “The only straight I am is straight-up broke.”

Heather Morris/Instagram

Morris and Rivera played love interests Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez on the Fox comedy, which ended its six-year run in 2015. Their characters tied the knot in the final-season episode “A Wedding,” which also featured the nuptials of Kurt and Blaine.

Rivera, who rose to stardom on Glee, died in a drowning accident in 2020; she was just 33 years old. Following her passing, Morris released a statement honoring their “most beautiful friendship.”

“I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart,” she said at the time.

Morris, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA also remains on strike after more than 100 days.

“A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity,” Ushkowitz wrote on Instagram. “Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong.”

See additional photos from the Glee reunion below.