General Hospital: Walt Willey Sets Return, Reprising All My Children Role (Exclusive) 

General Hospital has unfinished business with Jackson Montgomery.

TVLine has learned exclusively that soap vet Walt Willey will bring his All My Children alter ego back to GH for another brief stint. A rep for the ABC sudser confirms that Willey’s multi-episode encore will begin airing in late August.

During Willey’s initial three-episode GH gig — which aired in mid-July — Port Charles mainstays Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) visited Jackson in Pine Valley to dig up some dirt on the latter’s current squeeze Martin Grey (played, coincidentally, by Willey’s onetime AMC co-star Michael E. Knight).

In a series of tweets that followed his GH debut last month, Willey enthused, “I am at a loss for words (a very rare condition in my case) over the outpouring of generous, kind and supportive posts… I cannot thank you all enough for loving and caring for me and Jackson.”

Willey originated the role of Jackson, an attorney, on AMC sudser until the September 2011 end of its run on ABC. He also previously crossed Jackson over to another ABC soap, The City, for a handful of 1996 episodes.

As we reported, GH is currently employing temporary writers — that is, writers who have agreed to work despite the strike — to pen new episodes amid the ongoing writers’ strike. Sources tell TVLine that so-called “fi-core” writers (or “financial core,” meaning they have rescinded their guild membership to pursue work) were brought on in late July to start generating scripts in anticipation of the pre-strike stockpile running out.