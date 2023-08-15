Darren Kent, Game of Thrones’ Goatherd, Dead at 36

Darren Kent, who had a small but moving role in Game of Thrones, died Aug. 11, his talent agency reports.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” Carey Dodd Associates posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

Kent played a goatherd in the Season 4 finale of HBO’s epic fantasy series, “The Children.” His character appeared before Daenerys to drive home the destruction that her unruly dragons were unleashing across the land. In a brief but emotional scene, he brought the charred body of his dead 3-year-old daughter to the khaleesi’s throne to illustrate the havoc her creatures were wreaking on the locals’ lives. His meeting with the queen was the impetus for her chaining up two of her dragons so they couldn’t hurt anyone else.

Kent’s other TV credits included EastEnders, the British Shameless and Happy Hours.