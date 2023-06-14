Fox News Issues Cryptic Statement in Wake of Calling Biden a ‘Wannabe Dictator’  — Will Heads Roll?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Fox News has acknowledged wrongdoing after referring to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator” in an onscreen banner Tuesday night.
The chyron appeared at the end of Fox News Tonight (hosted by Brian Kilmeade), just before 9 pm ET. The message read, in all capitals: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks at the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.” It appeared under a split screen of Biden and former President Donald Trump, who earlier that day was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony accounts related to the handling of classified documents. The historic arraignment marked the first time a former U.S. president has been indicted on federal charges.
“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” a spokesperson for Fox News told CNN in a statement. Fox admitted the message was inappropriate and that it had taken steps to address the situation internally, but declined to elaborate on specifics.
Biden and his White House have repeatedly said that he does not interfere with Justice Department investigations and that the DOJ works independently of the White House.
The right-wing network went live with Trump’s post-arraignment speech, something that CNN, MSNBC and others opted against. Fox has downplayed the severity of Trump’s charges, instead shifting focus to Hillary Clinton’s private email controversy and the classified documents found in Biden’s Washington, DC office and Wilmington, Del. home. A special counsel has been appointed in that case and the President has promised to cooperate.
In the federal indictment voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida and unsealed on June 9, the Justice Department alleged that Trump kept classified documents in scores of boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach — including in a bathroom. Said documents allegedly contained information about U.S. “defense and weapons capabilities,” retaliation scenarios in the event of an attack from Iran, and other highly sensitive topics.
The indictment also alleged that the former president “endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents,” and that he showed classified documents to others who lacked a security clearance.
how dare fox news. someone should hit the road on this one
They’ll do anything to get their viewers back.
FOX NEWS: Dont leave us. We love you. We cant make it better. YOU CANT LEAVE US! WE WILL CUT YOUR TIRES! Sorry. I mean that Biden sure is old.
Somebody probably got a bonus.
Do they still say the other networks are biased and they are fair and balanced?
he does not have the brain capacity to be a dictator…..
…and yet he appears to be far more accomplished and successful than the person I’m responding to. There are certain implications about that, wouldn’t you say?
Why apologize? They aren’t wrong.
Biden’s a gentleman compared to Trump.
Trump is the one that routinely acted like a dictator, often suggesting his rivals be locked up without evidence. To arrest someone for crimes that they actually did just means the American justice system is – at least somewhat, if imperfectly – working. Meanwhile, Trump had systematic efforts to intimidate the media while building his own pro-Trump media; stacked the courts; enforced the law for only one side; politicized our agencies; and more as he tried to turn his presidency into a dictatorship – something he’d surely take further if reelected in 2024; something we cannot allow to happen.
Fox News is Faux News.
Jeez, they can’t say that about the Big Guy
How very sad. I studied to be a print journalist and believed it an honor to be part of the media. It was a ministry of sorts as my teachers and mentors demanded integrity and empathy. Someone in Fox News clearly missed class. The constant noise of partisanship bickering among those we elect as and who ask we consider them as statesmen and stateswomen is appalling. Something in the Trump camp is not following the law otherwise we could not be seeing legal fires burning on many fronts. And no one from that campaign is saying anything about how they would address our country’s serious problems. The other side is not much better. Where are the moderates? Where is the civility? I am disheartened. To be part of a major news organization is something many aspire to, but not when the corporations play nasty games.
Rule#1 in being a dictator…Accuse the other person of doing EXACTLY what you are doing!!!