Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Teases ‘Corrupt’ Season 3 Styled as a Film Noir

Zendaya
Courtesy of HBO
Very few things are certain when it comes to Euphoria‘s third season (except for the fact that it’s loooong delayed), but creator Sam Levinson just offered fans a tiny glimpse into what Rue’s next act is going to look like.

In Elle‘s September profile of Zendaya, Levinson shared that he sees the HBO drama’s subsequent chapter as a film noir that will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world,” all told through Rue’s perspective.

At the end of Season 2, Rue was once again clean from drugs and looking to rekindle her friendship with Lexi (Maude Apatow). Ashtray (Javon Walton) was killed during an encounter with the police at Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) home, while Nate (Jacob Elordi) wound up turning his dad Cal (Eric Dane) in. In addition, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) continued to deal with the remains of their friendship.

“[Zendaya’s] the most competitive person I know, in a good way,” Levinson said of his star. “She’s constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent.”

What else do we know about Season 3? It won’t star Barbie Ferreira, who announced her exit in August of last year. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” said Ferreira. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The show will also be short Cloud, who died in July at the age of 25.

Will you be watching Euphoria‘s film noir iteration when it returns to HBO? Let us know in the comments.
